Jawan box office collection day 19 early estimates: To defeat Baahubali 2, next chase Gadar 2 and Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan all set to hit another unmatchable milestone
Shah Rukh Khan Jawan has been achieving new milestones every passing day since its release day.
The film is now all set to cross Baahubali 2's record of nett collection in the Hindi language which is Rs 510 crore.
Jawan is on the verge of becoming the third highest-grossing film surpassing Baahubali 2.
Following Baahubali 2, Jawan will race against Gadar 2 and Pathaan.
Atlee directorial is expected to earn Rs 5.50 crore on day 19 which is third Monday.
Jawan's nett collection in Hindi language is now 505 and with day 19's BO the film is expected to make a total of Rs 510.50 crore.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's nett collection in Hindi is Rs 510 crore.
Gadar 2 is second highest grossing film with nett collection of Rs 523.46.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is highest grossing film with nett collection in Hindi Rs 524.53 crore.
Jawan nett collection across all languages is Rs 560.83 crore and its worldwide collection stands at Rs 979.08 crore.
