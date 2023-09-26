Jawan box office collection day 19: Shah Rukh Khan film beats Pathaan and Gadar 2 on third Monday

Shah Rukh Khan's film is currently one of the highest grossing Hindi films ever and is still running strong in theatres.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
Directed by Atlee, the film recently crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is now the only Indian actor to reach the Rs 1000 crore mark globally twice in the same year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film managed to maintain a steady pace at the box office on its third Monday and collected nearly Rs 5.30 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan’s third Monday box office collections were ahead of Gadar 2 and Pathaan, which collected Rs 5.10 crore and Rs 4.20 crore respectively.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has so far earned Rs 566.08 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Globally, Jawan has earned Rs 1005 crore so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Shah Rukh in a double role, the film revolves around a man and his vendetta to rectify the wrongs in the society in his own twisted ways.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles alongside Deepika Padukone in a special cameo appearance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director Atlee revealed in an interview that a sequel to the film is definitely on the cards in the future.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers of the film are also planning to submit Jawan for review in contention for India’s official entry to the Oscars 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
