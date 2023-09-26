Jawan box office collection day 19: Shah Rukh Khan film beats Pathaan and Gadar 2 on third Monday

Shah Rukh Khan's film is currently one of the highest grossing Hindi films ever and is still running strong in theatres.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Jawan BO report

Directed by Atlee, the film recently crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Box office records

Shah Rukh Khan is now the only Indian actor to reach the Rs 1000 crore mark globally twice in the same year.

Jawan box office collection day 19

The film managed to maintain a steady pace at the box office on its third Monday and collected nearly Rs 5.30 crore.

Ahead of Gadar 2 and Pathaan

Jawan’s third Monday box office collections were ahead of Gadar 2 and Pathaan, which collected Rs 5.10 crore and Rs 4.20 crore respectively.

Jawan total box office collection

The film has so far earned Rs 566.08 crore in India.

Jawan worldwide box office collection

Globally, Jawan has earned Rs 1005 crore so far.

Plot

Starring Shah Rukh in a double role, the film revolves around a man and his vendetta to rectify the wrongs in the society in his own twisted ways.

Cast

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles alongside Deepika Padukone in a special cameo appearance.

Jawan 2?

Director Atlee revealed in an interview that a sequel to the film is definitely on the cards in the future.

Jawan for Oscars

The makers of the film are also planning to submit Jawan for review in contention for India’s official entry to the Oscars 2024.

