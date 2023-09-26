Jawan box office collection day 19: Shah Rukh Khan film to defeat Gadar 2, Pathaan by this day?

Jawan surpasses Baahubali 2 record of Hindi nett collection India and now eying on to defeat Gadar 2 and PathaanSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
With every passing day Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is setting new records.
The action entertainer started by becoming the highest opening Hindi film with day 1 collection and went on to achieve new milestones.
Atlee directorial has now surpassed Baahubali 2 in nett collection in Hindi at the domestic box office.
Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2's lifetime nett collection is Rs 510 crore.
Jawan earned Rs 5.30 crore on day 19 and with that, the total Hindi nett collection is Rs 510.84 crore.
Jawan now eyes defeating the record of Pathaan and Gadar 2 which are ranked 1st and 2nd respectively.
Gadar 2 Hindi nett box office collection is Rs 523.80 crore and Jawan may defeat this number by end of this month tentatively by day 22.
Pathaan Hindi nett box office collection is Rs 524.53 crore, considering the speed of Jawan's box office collection it would be a cakewalk to beat this number soon maybe by day 22 or 23.
Shah Rukh Khan has already defeated his record of Pathaan's domestic box office collection which is Rs 543.09 crore.
The film's India box office nett collection is Rs 566.08 crore, gross India collection is Rs 673.53 crore and worldwide collection is Rs 1004.92 crore.
