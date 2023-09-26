Jawan box office collection day 19: Shah Rukh Khan film to defeat Gadar 2, Pathaan by this day?

Jawan surpasses Baahubali 2 record of Hindi nett collection India and now eying on to defeat Gadar 2 and Pathaan

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Jawan

With every passing day Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is setting new records.

Jawan records

The action entertainer started by becoming the highest opening Hindi film with day 1 collection and went on to achieve new milestones.

Jawan beats Baahubali 2

Atlee directorial has now surpassed Baahubali 2 in nett collection in Hindi at the domestic box office.

Baahubali 2 Hindi nett collection

Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2’s lifetime nett collection is Rs 510 crore.

Jawan box office collection day 19

Jawan earned Rs 5.30 crore on day 19 and with that, the total Hindi nett collection is Rs 510.84 crore.

Jawan targets Gadar 2 and Pathaan

Jawan now eyes defeating the record of Pathaan and Gadar 2 which are ranked 1st and 2nd respectively.

Gadar 2 Hindi nett collection

Gadar 2 Hindi nett box office collection is Rs 523.80 crore and Jawan may defeat this number by end of this month tentatively by day 22.

Pathaan Hindi nett collection

Pathaan Hindi nett box office collection is Rs 524.53 crore, considering the speed of Jawan’s box office collection it would be a cakewalk to beat this number soon maybe by day 22 or 23.

Jawan beats Pathaan's lifetime domestic collection

Shah Rukh Khan has already defeated his record of Pathaan’s domestic box office collection which is Rs 543.09 crore.

Jawan box office collection

The film’s India box office nett collection is Rs 566.08 crore, gross India collection is Rs 673.53 crore and worldwide collection is Rs 1004.92 crore.

