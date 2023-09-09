Jawan Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film to clock Rs 55 crore plus [Exclusive]

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film sees a small dip due to working day. Trade experts feel it will rake in above Rs 52 crores in the Hindi belt [Exclusive]

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 2 Estimates: Fab Run

Jawan made Rs 129.6 crores WW on day one. Let us take a look at superb day two estimates

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day 2 Box Office

Taran Adarsh told us, "We are expecting Rs 45-55 crores just in the Hindi belt."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day 2 Box Office Telugu

Experts feel a minimum of Rs 5 crores will come from Tamil and Telugu markets

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day 2 Early Estimates

As per Sacnilk Entertainment it is around Rs 53 crores

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day 2 Night Shows

Taran Adarsh has posted that theatre owners have added shows at 11.55 pm at midnight

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day 2 Kerala Box Office

It seems big dip has happened in Kerala due to it being working day, and some religious occasion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day 2 in Middle East

It has made USD 2 million in a day which is a record for Bollywood film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day 2 US Box Office

The movie is supposed to make USD 3 million in two days second only to Equalizer

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day 2 Worldwide Box Office

The global worldwide box office figures for day two is likely between Rs 100 to 110 crores

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day 2 Box Office Evening estimates

It has made Rs 20 crores plus only with evening shows as per Sacnilk

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day 3 Box Office Advances

It seems already Rs 30 crores plus has come in advance booking for Saturday

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day 2 Box Office Final estimate

The numbers are said to be around Rs 52.5 crores as per Pinkvilla

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day 2 Overseas Collection

It is behind Pathaan in the US-Canada region and also Australia

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reign of Shah Rukh Khan

The comeback of SRK in 2023 will be written in gold in Indian cinema's history

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Palak Tiwari gives stiff competition to mom Shweta Tiwari in the bling department

 

 Find Out More