Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan starrer hits Rs 131 crore mark in India

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and more is unstoppable at BO.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023

Jawan BO report

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan has taken the box office by storm.

KRK report

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has tweeted the second day box office report of the film.

Jawan BO - Day 2

As reported by KRK, the Hindi version of Jawan minted Rs 49 crore on day 2 at the Indian box office.

Day 2 - Tamil+Telugu

The cumulative number of Tamil and Telugu versions of Jawan directed by Atlee is reported to be Rs 7 crore on day 2.

Day 2 - Total

It is reported that Jawan made Rs 56 crore total all over India.

Day 1 + Day 2

Given the total numbers, Jawan's collection by the end of day 2 stands at Rs 131 crore in India.

Jawan Day 1 business

The Hindi version of Jawan reportedly made Rs 65 crore on its opening day.

Day 1 - Tamil+Telugu

It was reported that Jawan's Tamil and Telugu versions together made Rs 10 crore on day 1 taking the total collection to Rs 75 crore.

A new record

Shah Rukh Khan starrer set a new record. It is the highest-opening-day-grosser ever.

International business

Shah Rukh Khan's film has done a phenomenal business overseas too.

Worldwide collection

On day 1 itself, Jawan crossed Rs 100 crore mark with its worldwide collection.

Record breaking spree

Shah Rukh Khan's film is on a record breaking spree as it is simply smashing it at the box office. It beat Pathaan on its first day itself.

