Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan starrer hits Rs 131 crore mark in India

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and more is unstoppable at BO.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan has taken the box office by storm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has tweeted the second day box office report of the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As reported by KRK, the Hindi version of Jawan minted Rs 49 crore on day 2 at the Indian box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The cumulative number of Tamil and Telugu versions of Jawan directed by Atlee is reported to be Rs 7 crore on day 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is reported that Jawan made Rs 56 crore total all over India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Given the total numbers, Jawan's collection by the end of day 2 stands at Rs 131 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi version of Jawan reportedly made Rs 65 crore on its opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was reported that Jawan's Tamil and Telugu versions together made Rs 10 crore on day 1 taking the total collection to Rs 75 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan starrer set a new record. It is the highest-opening-day-grosser ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's film has done a phenomenal business overseas too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On day 1 itself, Jawan crossed Rs 100 crore mark with its worldwide collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's film is on a record breaking spree as it is simply smashing it at the box office. It beat Pathaan on its first day itself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!