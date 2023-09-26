Jawan box office collection day 20 early estimates: SRK film to continue dominating

Jawan continues to overpower even on day 20 of its release; the Shah Rukh Khan starrer might earn Re 5 crore at the box office.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Jawan storm continues

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is unstoppable at the box office, even on day 19.

Jawan enters the 1000 crore club

Jawan earned 1004 crore in total on the 19th day at the box office and is dominating globally.

Jawan collection day 20

Shah Rukh Khan's film is estimated to earn 5 crore on the 20th day of its release in India.

Jawan box office collection in India

With an estimation of 5 crore, the film will hit 571 crore at the box office in India.

Jawan week-wise collection

In its first week, the film earned rupees 389 crore in India and had an exceptional opening.

Jawan Box Office Collection Week 2

Jawan collected 125 crore at the box office and defeated many big films.

Jawan box office collection week 3

On week 3, Jawan witnessed a drop and minted around 15–20 crore, and in total, the film has made 565 crore at the box office in India so far.

Jawan is ruling overseas

It's only Shah Rukh Khan's star power that even on the 19th day of its release, the film is still running well at the box office, and so far globally, it has made 1004 crore.

Jawan beats Gadar 2.

Jawan is slowly inching to break the record of Pathaan, which has made 1050 crore.

Jawan vs RRR

Rajamouli is still ruling at the box office, with 1236 crore at the box office worldwide, and breaking the record looks a little difficult.

Jawan overpowers other big releases

Due to Jawan toofan, Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family and Shilpa Shetty's Sukhee have been massively affected at the box office.

