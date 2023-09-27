Jawan box office collection day 20: Shah Rukh Khan film inches close to achieve new milestone

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is running successfully at the box office in third week

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is shining at the box office with every passing day having released on 7th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dominates box office

The action thriller film had a hot streak of a full 2 weeks at the box office and continues to do so.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan stands strong

Atlee directorial stands firm at the box office even on day 20.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office collection day 20

According to reports, Jawan earned Rs 5.10 crore nett in India on day 20.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan domestic box office collection

The film’s total nett India box office is now Rs 571.28 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nears to enter Rs 600 crore club

Jawan inches close to hit the Rs 600 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Worldwide box office collection

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer has earned Rs 1004.92 crore at the worldwide box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inches close to beat Pathaan

SRK’s film is approx Rs 50 crore away from beating Pathaan’s worldwide box office collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan worldwide box office collection

Pathaan grossed Rs 1050.30 crore at global box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK the Box Office King

Shah Rukh Khan is the only Bollywood superstar who has two Rs 1000 crore worldwide grosses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pushpa 2, Indian 2 and other Top 10 most-awaited upcoming Tamil and Telugu new movies

 

 Find Out More