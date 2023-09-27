Jawan box office collection day 20: Shah Rukh Khan film inches close to achieve new milestone

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is running successfully at the box office in third weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is shining at the box office with every passing day having released on 7th September.
The action thriller film had a hot streak of a full 2 weeks at the box office and continues to do so.
Atlee directorial stands firm at the box office even on day 20.
According to reports, Jawan earned Rs 5.10 crore nett in India on day 20.
The film's total nett India box office is now Rs 571.28 crore.
Jawan inches close to hit the Rs 600 crore mark at the domestic box office.
Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer has earned Rs 1004.92 crore at the worldwide box office.
SRK's film is approx Rs 50 crore away from beating Pathaan's worldwide box office collection.
Pathaan grossed Rs 1050.30 crore at global box office.
Shah Rukh Khan is the only Bollywood superstar who has two Rs 1000 crore worldwide grosses. Source: Bollywoodlife.com
