Jawan box office collection Day 21 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film all set to enter 600 crore club

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan achieves milestones each day, but it still hasn't managed to defeat Pathaan and RRR at the box office.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 20

Shah Rukh Khan's film is unstoppable and earns 571.08 crore at the box office.

Jawan is going steady

Shah Rukh Khan's star power is unimaginable, and going by the numbers, it may enter 600 crore at the box office in India soon.

Jawan box office collection day 21

It is estimated that the film may earn 5 crore at the box office overall in India.

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 20

Shah Rukh Khan's film made 4.9 crore at the box office.

Jawan to beat Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer is soon to break Pathaan records, as with this increasing number, the film will soon make it to 1050 crore.

Jawan box office week one collection

Shah Rukh Khan's film did remarkable business in week one, with a total of 389 crore at the box office in India.

Jawan box office week two collection

The film witnessed magnificent numbers in week 2 as it collected 131 crore at the box office in India.

Jawan box office week three collection

The final total collection for week 3 will be out tomorrow with a 21-day collection, and it is estimated to be a total of Rs 35 crore.

Jawan to make 600 crore in Week 4

It is estimated that if the film continues this dream run, it may soon enter the 600 crore club in India and become the highest Hindi-grossing film.

Jawan to become the highest Hindi-grossing film in India?

Jawan has a long way to go when it comes to becoming the highest Hindi grosser, as Pathaan made 654 crore at the box office in India.

Jawan vs RRR

Jawan has broken all the records of every South India film, including KGF 2 and Pushpa, and now it's time to take over RRR.

Jawan beats Gadar 2

Sunny Deol, who witnessed this massive success after 22 years, got defeated by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, as the film has so far made 532 crore at the box office.

