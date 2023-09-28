Jawan box office collection day 22 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan actioner to be at par Chandramukhi 2 opening day

Jawan box office collection day 22 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee movie still ruling over the box office; experts feel the collection will match those of Chandramukhi 2 day one

Urmimala Banerjee

Jawan day 22 box office

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is having a scheme of one ticket free on a ticket to bring in crowds

Jawan box office

Shah Rukh Khan said he is busy counting account books after Jawan

Jawan day 22 on par with Chandramukhi 2

As per Sacnilk, it is going to make Rs 4.5 crores on day 22

Jawan day 21 BO collection

Till day 21, it has made Rs 578.35 crores (nett) in India including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Jawan's lifetime box office

So far, Jawan has made Rs 1, 026.86 crores worldwide in 21 days

Jawan overseas collection

In the global market, it has made Rs 334.91 crores

Jawan to beat Pathaan

Jawan needs more Rs 28 crores gross to beat the lifetime of Pathaan WW

Jawan day 21 Tamil and Telugu

It made Rs 39 lakhs in the Tamil and Telugu markets

Jawan on hit streak

The Shah Rukh Khan film has no signs of slowing down

Jawan overseas record

It is doing roaring business in the US, Middle East and the UK

Shah Rukh Khan's feat

He has become the first Indian actor to have two Rs 1,000 crore hits this year

Shah Rukh Khan surprises one and all

Bollywood trade has admitted it is pleasantly shocked by King Khan's achievements

