Jawan box office collection day 22 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan actioner to be at par Chandramukhi 2 opening day

Jawan box office collection day 22 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee movie still ruling over the box office; experts feel the collection will match those of Chandramukhi 2 day oneSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is having a scheme of one ticket free on a ticket to bring in crowdsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan said he is busy counting account books after JawanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk, it is going to make Rs 4.5 crores on day 22Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Till day 21, it has made Rs 578.35 crores (nett) in India including Hindi, Tamil and TeluguSource: Bollywoodlife.com
So far, Jawan has made Rs 1, 026.86 crores worldwide in 21 daysSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In the global market, it has made Rs 334.91 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan needs more Rs 28 crores gross to beat the lifetime of Pathaan WWSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It made Rs 39 lakhs in the Tamil and Telugu marketsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Shah Rukh Khan film has no signs of slowing downSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is doing roaring business in the US, Middle East and the UKSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He has become the first Indian actor to have two Rs 1,000 crore hits this yearSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood trade has admitted it is pleasantly shocked by King Khan's achievementsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
