Jawan box office collection day 23 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film kickstarts its journey into the Rs 600 crore club

Jawan box office collection day 23 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film continues its dominance, leagues ahead of The Vaccine WarSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
Jawan is still making crores at the box office 23 days after releaseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has made at least three times more than new release The Vaccine WarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk, the film is looking at making Rs five crores nettSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has made above Rs 584 crores in India so far. It will soon enter Rs 600 crore clubSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has set box office records in Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and other nationsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film saw a slight rise in collection from Rs 4.5 crores to Rs 5 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has beaten movies like Pathaan, Gadar 2, Baahubali 2, KGF 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara made a smashing debut in Bollywood with JawanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The top two grossers of Bollywood in 2023 belong to King KhanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is being loved even by foreign criticsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK fans keen to give him a huge hit with Dunki as wellSource: Bollywoodlife.com
