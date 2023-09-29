Jawan box office collection day 23 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film kickstarts its journey into the Rs 600 crore club

Jawan box office collection day 23 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film continues its dominance, leagues ahead of The Vaccine War

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

Jawan Box Office

Jawan is still making crores at the box office 23 days after release

Jawan beats The Vaccine War

Jawan has made at least three times more than new release The Vaccine War

Jawan box office collection day 23

As per Sacnilk, the film is looking at making Rs five crores nett

Jawan in Rs 600 crore club

Jawan has made above Rs 584 crores in India so far. It will soon enter Rs 600 crore club

Jawan holds records

Jawan has set box office records in Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and other nations

Jawan box office collection day 23 estimate

The film saw a slight rise in collection from Rs 4.5 crores to Rs 5 crores

Jawan beats biggies

Jawan has beaten movies like Pathaan, Gadar 2, Baahubali 2, KGF 2

MicrosoftTeams-image (310)

Big debut with Jawan

Nayanthara made a smashing debut in Bollywood with Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's record

The top two grossers of Bollywood in 2023 belong to King Khan

Jawan's global craze

The film is being loved even by foreign critics

Dunki coming next

SRK fans keen to give him a huge hit with Dunki as well

