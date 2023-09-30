Jawan box office collection day 23: Shah Rukh Khan film continues to dominate Chandramukhi 2, Fukrey 3 and more new movies

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan still rules the box office as it continues phenomenal business

Jawan box office

Jawan is still roaring at the box office even 23 days after its release on 7th September 2023.

Jawan throne

King Khan had his throne at the box office which was unaffected by new movies releases.

Jawan dominates new releases

Atlee directorial was undisturbed by the release of Chandramukhi 2, Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War and Skanda.

Jawan box office day 23

Jawan continues to earn humongous on day 23 too as compared to the business made by new released films.

Jawan box office collection day 23

Jawan has minted Rs 5.25 crore as box office collection day 23.

Nett India collection

Total nett India collection is Rs 587.15 crore.

Rs 600 crore club

Jawan is just few crores away from breaking a new record of being the first Indian film to open Rs 600 crore club in India.

Worldwide box office collection

So far official worldwide box office record is Rs 1043.21 crore.

Jawan nears to defeat Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan is close to beat his own movie Pathaan which collected Rs 1050 crore across worldwide.

Jawan is unstoppable

The film also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi is doing phenomenal business and will set high bars of competition for upcoming movies.

