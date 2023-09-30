Jawan box office collection day 23: Shah Rukh Khan film continues to dominate Chandramukhi 2, Fukrey 3 and more new movies

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan still rules the box office as it continues phenomenal businessSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023
Jawan is still roaring at the box office even 23 days after its release on 7th September 2023.
King Khan had his throne at the box office which was unaffected by new movies releases.
Atlee directorial was undisturbed by the release of Chandramukhi 2, Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War and Skanda.
Jawan continues to earn humongous on day 23 too as compared to the business made by new released films.
Jawan has minted Rs 5.25 crore as box office collection day 23.
Total nett India collection is Rs 587.15 crore.
Jawan is just few crores away from breaking a new record of being the first Indian film to open Rs 600 crore club in India.
So far official worldwide box office record is Rs 1043.21 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan is close to beat his own movie Pathaan which collected Rs 1050 crore across worldwide.
The film also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi is doing phenomenal business and will set high bars of competition for upcoming movies.
