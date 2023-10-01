Jawan box office collection day 24 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film giving tough competition to Fukrey 3; superb numbers for fourth weekend

Jawan box office collection day 24 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film making records even in the fourth weekend; one free ticket scheme has worked wonders for the movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is unstoppable at the Indian box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is now in its fourth weekend and still going strongSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie should make anywhere from Rs 8 to 8. 50 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Fukrey 3 is looking at a collection of close to Rs 10 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has made over Rs 526 crores and is aiming at Rs 545 crore over weekendSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Whether Jawan will touch Rs 600 crores in India (nett) will be determined in coming weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has crossed both Gadar 2 and Pathaan in record timeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The one free ticket on one has helped the movie a lotSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Filmmaker Atlee has made a successful entry in Bollywood with this movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee and SRK have plans for Jawan 2 if script is goodSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!