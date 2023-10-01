Jawan box office collection day 24 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film giving tough competition to Fukrey 3; superb numbers for fourth weekend

Jawan box office collection day 24 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film making records even in the fourth weekend; one free ticket scheme has worked wonders for the movie

Urmimala Banerjee

Jawan Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is unstoppable at the Indian box office

Jawan Box Office Update

Jawan is now in its fourth weekend and still going strong

Jawan Box office day 24 estimates

The movie should make anywhere from Rs 8 to 8. 50 crores

Jawan Vs Fukrey 3

It seems Fukrey 3 is looking at a collection of close to Rs 10 crores

Jawan box office India collection

The movie has made over Rs 526 crores and is aiming at Rs 545 crore over weekend

Jawan in Rs 600 cr club

Whether Jawan will touch Rs 600 crores in India (nett) will be determined in coming week

Jawan beats Gadar 2

Jawan has crossed both Gadar 2 and Pathaan in record time

Jawan scheme by makers

The one free ticket on one has helped the movie a lot

Jawan blockbuster effort

Filmmaker Atlee has made a successful entry in Bollywood with this movie

Jawan 2

Atlee and SRK have plans for Jawan 2 if script is good

Thanks For Reading!

