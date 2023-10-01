Jawan box office collection day 24 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film giving tough competition to Fukrey 3; superb numbers for fourth weekend

Jawan box office collection day 24 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film making records even in the fourth weekend; one free ticket scheme has worked wonders for the movie

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023