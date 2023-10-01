Jawan box office collection day 24: Shah Rukh Khan to open Rs 600 crore club TODAY

Jawan has been breaking records since its release day and will now write history in Indian cinemaSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has been doing a humongous business at the box office ever since it was released on 7th September.
Jawan started off with a record-breaking opening and continued to achieve milestones one at a time.
Atlee's directorial opened with a record becoming the highest opener in Hindi collecting Rs 75 crore on release day.
Jawan will create history by opening a Rs 600 crore club in India as no other film has crossed this mark at the domestic box office.
Jawan is near to hit the Rs 600 crore mark with its nett box office collection.
Nayanathara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer collected Rs 9.25 crore on day 24 which was 4th Saturday.
The total nett box office collection in India stands at Rs 596.20 crore.
With Sunday's collection on day 25 Jawan will open a Rs 600 crore club in India.
Shah Rukh Khan has defeated his own record at the global box office by surpassing Pathaan's lifetime collection.
Jawan has made a business of Rs 1055 crore at the worldwide box office while Pathaan's lifetime GBOC is Rs 1050 crore.
