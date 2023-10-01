Jawan box office collection day 25 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film opens the Rs 600 crore club; trade calls it 'unstoppable'

Jawan box office collection day 25 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee film roars into the Rs 600 crore club. The collections have seen a spike on Sunday

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

Jawan opens Rs 600 crore club

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has opened the Rs 600 crore club for Bollywood

Jawan shocks trade

Trade experts say that Jawan is unstoppable and shows no sign of tiring out

Jawan Day 25 early estimate

There are chances that it will do business in double digits on Sunday and Monday

Jawan box office on Saturday

On day 24, Saturday it made above Rs 8 crores in the Indian box office

Jawan's future goals

As of now, the movie starts the Rs 600 crore club of Bollywood

Golden year for SRK-DP

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have two Rs 1000 crore hits in a year

Smash debut for Nayanthara

The actress has made a superb Bollywood debut with Jawan

Jawan rocks UK box office

It has made Rs 29.5 crores in the UK market

Jawan's hold over box office

As per Sacnilk, the film was running to 50 per cent capacity in places

Jawan sees huge spike

It seems Jawan has seen Rs 50 lakh spike over Saturday

Jawan's effect

Shah Rukh Khan said he was busy with account books after Jawan's success

