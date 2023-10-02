Jawan box office collection day 25: Shah Rukh Khan film remains stable; does better than Gadar 2 on fourth Sunday

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan is standing strong at BO.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved to be the box office king with Jawan.
The film directed by Atlee has broken several records at the box office.
As per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, Jawan made Rs 8.80 crores on its 25th day.
Even on its fourth Sunday, Jawan remained stable at the box office.
By the end of 25th day, Jawan's total India Net Collection has reached Rs 604.25 crores.
One plus one ticket offer also seems to have worked well for Jawan.
On its fourth Sunday, Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 reportedly made Rs 7.8 crores.
Gadar 2's total collection is now approximately Rs 524.75 crores.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer has crossed the Rs 1000 crores mark with its global collection.
Shah Rukh Khan's film is truly unstoppable at the box office
Jawan has set many new records including Highest Opening Day grosser, fastest to cross Rs 500 crore mark and more.
Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's second 2023 film to cross Rs 1000 crores mark. First was Pathaan.
