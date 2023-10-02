Jawan box office collection day 25: Shah Rukh Khan film remains stable; does better than Gadar 2 on fourth Sunday

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan is standing strong at BO.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Jawan is a BLOCKBUSTER

Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved to be the box office king with Jawan.

Jawan box office report

The film directed by Atlee has broken several records at the box office.

Jawan BO - Day 25

As per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, Jawan made Rs 8.80 crores on its 25th day.

Jawan remains stable

Even on its fourth Sunday, Jawan remained stable at the box office.

Jawan total collection

By the end of 25th day, Jawan's total India Net Collection has reached Rs 604.25 crores.

The BIG offer

One plus one ticket offer also seems to have worked well for Jawan.

Better than Gadar 2

On its fourth Sunday, Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 reportedly made Rs 7.8 crores.

Gadar 2 total collection

Gadar 2's total collection is now approximately Rs 524.75 crores.

Jawan global collection

Shah Rukh Khan starrer has crossed the Rs 1000 crores mark with its global collection.

Jawan is unstoppable

Shah Rukh Khan's film is truly unstoppable at the box office

Jawan records

Jawan has set many new records including Highest Opening Day grosser, fastest to cross Rs 500 crore mark and more.

Second big hit of SRK

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's second 2023 film to cross Rs 1000 crores mark. First was Pathaan.

