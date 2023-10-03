Jawan box office collection day 26: No spike for Shah Rukh Khan film on Gandhi Jayanti long weekend

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan sees a gradual decline on BO!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Jawan box office report

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan directed by Atlee has been on a record breaking spree at the box office since its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO report week 4

Even in its week four, Jawan is going strong at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO report - Day 26

However, its pace now seems to gradually slowing down. As per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, Jawan made Rs 6.80 crores on day 26.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO report - Day 25

It witnessed a dip in numbers as on day 25, Jawan made Rs 9.37 crores. Must note that it was a Sunday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dip on Gandhi Jayanti

The fourth Monday was a holiday due to Gandhi Jayanti but it did not help Jawan to maintain the numbers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO report - Total collection

The total collection of the film is now Rs 611.62 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO report - Worldwide collection

Jawan has turned out to be the highest grossing film of 2023 as it has crossed Rs 1000 crore mark with global collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan beats Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan has broken his own record as Jawan numbers have surpassed that of Pathaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan breaking records

Jawan has broken several records. It is now the highest opening day grosser ever, highest first weekend grosser and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan cast

Jawan stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover and many more in pivotal roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special cameos

Jawan has special cameos by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan on OTT

Though it is anticipated that Jawan will release on OTT in the end of October but there is no confirmation yet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Gadar 2 on OTT, Top 10 cross border love stories to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

 

 Find Out More