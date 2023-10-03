Jawan box office collection day 26: No spike for Shah Rukh Khan film on Gandhi Jayanti long weekend

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan sees a gradual decline on BO!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan directed by Atlee has been on a record breaking spree at the box office since its release.
Even in its week four, Jawan is going strong at the box office.
However, its pace now seems to gradually slowing down. As per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, Jawan made Rs 6.80 crores on day 26.
It witnessed a dip in numbers as on day 25, Jawan made Rs 9.37 crores. Must note that it was a Sunday.
The fourth Monday was a holiday due to Gandhi Jayanti but it did not help Jawan to maintain the numbers.
The total collection of the film is now Rs 611.62 crores.
Jawan has turned out to be the highest grossing film of 2023 as it has crossed Rs 1000 crore mark with global collection.
Shah Rukh Khan has broken his own record as Jawan numbers have surpassed that of Pathaan.
Jawan has broken several records. It is now the highest opening day grosser ever, highest first weekend grosser and more.
Jawan stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover and many more in pivotal roles.
Jawan has special cameos by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.
Though it is anticipated that Jawan will release on OTT in the end of October but there is no confirmation yet.
