Jawan box office collection day 26 : Shah Rukh Khan starrer becomes the highest grossing Bollywood movie in the world

Jawan box office collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan's film creates history at the box office globally; it becomes the highest grossing Bollywood movie in the world excluding China.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Excluding China, Jawan has become the highest Bollywood movie in the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has earned Rs1068 at the box office globally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan starrer witnessed footfalls in its 5th week on Monday due to it being a national holiday and earned 6.8 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is unstoppable and the total collection in India now stands at earns 611 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's film creates history each day, and on the 26th day of its release, the film has defeated Pathaan globally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film made 1050 crore at the box office, and Jawan has collected 1068 so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Aamir Khan starrer had made 1300 crore in China, and Jawan is yet to breach that number.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajamouli's directorial has made 1260 crore globally and SRK’s film is inching forward to beat it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan starrer might make Rs 1300 across the globe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is the most successful film of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!