Jawan box office collection day 26 : Shah Rukh Khan starrer becomes the highest grossing Bollywood movie in the world

Jawan box office collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan's film creates history at the box office globally; it becomes the highest grossing Bollywood movie in the world excluding China.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Jawan creates history globally

Excluding China, Jawan has become the highest Bollywood movie in the world.

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 26

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 26

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has earned Rs1068 at the box office globally.

Jawan mania in India

Jawan mania in India

Shah Rukh Khan starrer witnessed footfalls in its 5th week on Monday due to it being a national holiday and earned 6.8 crore at the box office.

Jawan box office collection in India

Jawan box office collection in India

Shah Rukh Khan is unstoppable and the total collection in India now stands at earns 611 crore.

Jawan beats Pathaan globally

Jawan beats Pathaan globally

Shah Rukh Khan's film creates history each day, and on the 26th day of its release, the film has defeated Pathaan globally.

Pathaan lifetime collection

Pathaan lifetime collection

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film made 1050 crore at the box office, and Jawan has collected 1068 so far.

Jawan vs Dangal

Jawan vs Dangal

The Aamir Khan starrer had made 1300 crore in China, and Jawan is yet to breach that number.

Jawan to defeat RRR?

Jawan to defeat RRR?

Rajamouli's directorial has made 1260 crore globally and SRK’s film is inching forward to beat it.

Jawan lifetime collection prediction

Jawan lifetime collection prediction

Shah Rukh Khan starrer might make Rs 1300 across the globe.

The biggest hit in SRK's career

The biggest hit in SRK's career

Jawan is the most successful film of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.



