Jawan Box Office Collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan starrer crosses 600 crore; will beat RRR in a week?

Jawan box office collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan's film collects 21.25 crore at the box office in its fourth weekend and crosses 600 crore, inches closer to defeating RRR.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Jawan crosses 600 crore

Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses 600 crore mark at the box office in India, earns a total of 604 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara film collects 8.5 crore at the box office in India.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara film collects 8.5 crore at the box office in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan mania

Shah Rukh Khan starrer is unstoppable and creating records each day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Multiplexes collections on 4th Sunday

Jawan is creating waves at the box office collects in total 5.65 crore in 3 multiplexes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan total 4th weekend collection

Shah Rukh Khan starrer made the highest 4th weekend business in Hindi and collects 21.25 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan surpasses all the big releases

From beating Gadar 2, Pathaan, KGF 2 and more Jawan is shining bright and how.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan vs. RRR

Shah Rukh Khan inches closer to beating Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR box office collection

The Ram Charan and Jr. NTR film has made 902 crore at the domestic box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan to beat RRR in the 5th weekend

Jawan in total makes 21.25 crore at the domestic box office, and it is expected to defeat RRR in the 5th weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan rules box office

With Jawan and Pathaan box office hits, SRK proves he is the OG box office king.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are superhit jodi

The superstars are being hailed as the king and queen of B Town, and fans are in love with them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan to beat RRR worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan has made 1055 crore globally, and it's closer to beating RRR that made Rs 1260 crore worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Which zodiac signs are extremely evil, manipulative and scheming?

 

 Find Out More