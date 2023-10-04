Jawan box office collection day 27: Shah Rukh Khan film mints as much as Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 on fourth Tuesday

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is now witnessing a drop in numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's movie that released on September 7 received a thunderous response at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
So much that Jawan has turned out to be the highest grossing film of 2023 leaving behind Pathaan and Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now that the film is in its fourth week, the box office pace has slowed down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film registered its lowest numbers on Day 27. As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, Jawan made Rs 2.50 crores at the box office on fourth Tuesday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even Sunny Deol's latest blockbuster hit Gadar 2 made Rs 2.50 crores on its fourth Tuesday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total collection of the film that also stars Vijay Sethupathi is Rs 614.17 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first week witnessed the greatest numbers as Jawan made Rs 389.88 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second week collection of the film that released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu was Rs 136.1 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The third week collection of Jawan was Rs 55.92 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
So far, Jawan has registered more than Rs 30 crores in its week 4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now everyone is waiting for Jawan to release on OTT. Details of the same have not been shared as yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan next has Dunki releasing in December 2023. Another blockbuster is on its way.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!