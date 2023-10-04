Jawan box office collection day 27: Shah Rukh Khan film mints as much as Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 on fourth Tuesday

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is now witnessing a drop in numbers.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Jawan box office report

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's movie that released on September 7 received a thunderous response at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Highest grossing film

So much that Jawan has turned out to be the highest grossing film of 2023 leaving behind Pathaan and Gadar 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO Report - Day 27

Now that the film is in its fourth week, the box office pace has slowed down.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO Report - lowest numbers

The film registered its lowest numbers on Day 27. As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, Jawan made Rs 2.50 crores at the box office on fourth Tuesday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Same as Gadar 2

Even Sunny Deol's latest blockbuster hit Gadar 2 made Rs 2.50 crores on its fourth Tuesday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO Report - Total Collection

The total collection of the film that also stars Vijay Sethupathi is Rs 614.17 crores approximately.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO Report - Week 1

The first week witnessed the greatest numbers as Jawan made Rs 389.88 crores approximately.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO Report - Week 2

The second week collection of the film that released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu was Rs 136.1 crores approximately.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO Report - Week 3

The third week collection of Jawan was Rs 55.92 crores approximately.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO Report - Week 4

So far, Jawan has registered more than Rs 30 crores in its week 4.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan on OTT

Now everyone is waiting for Jawan to release on OTT. Details of the same have not been shared as yet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunki next

Shah Rukh Khan next has Dunki releasing in December 2023. Another blockbuster is on its way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 6: Kangana Ranaut film dips to a new low, fever fizzles out?

 

 Find Out More