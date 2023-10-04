Jawan box office collection day 28 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan movie beats the fourth week collections of Baahubali 2

Jawan box office collection day 28 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara movie has a superb fourth week, beats the numbers of Baahubali 2 by a crore

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Jawan Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan retains strong hold on box office despite new releases

Jawan Box Office week 4

The film made Rs 59.72 crore in the fourth week.

Jawan Beats Baahubali

Jawan has made more than Baahubali in its fourth week by one crore

Jawan box office day 28 estimates

The movie should make anywhere from Rs 1.5 to 2 crores

Jawan day 27 box office

It made Rs 1.95 crores at the box office which is a terrific figure

Jawan lifetime box office

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has crossed Rs 1,100 crores at the box office

Jawan Fastest

Jawan made Rs 554.44 crores in record time, 26 days

Jawan global box office

Jawan made USD 45 million in the global box office

Records for SRK

With Pathaan and Jawan, he has two movies grossing USD 45 million

Jawan box office update

Jawan is touted to start the Rs 600 crore club of Bollywood

Jawan overseas

The movie is a rage even in nations like Austria, Peru and Germany

