Jawan box office collection day 28 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan movie beats the fourth week collections of Baahubali 2

Jawan box office collection day 28 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara movie has a superb fourth week, beats the numbers of Baahubali 2 by a croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan retains strong hold on box office despite new releasesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film made Rs 59.72 crore in the fourth week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has made more than Baahubali in its fourth week by one croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie should make anywhere from Rs 1.5 to 2 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It made Rs 1.95 crores at the box office which is a terrific figureSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has crossed Rs 1,100 crores at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan made Rs 554.44 crores in record time, 26 daysSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan made USD 45 million in the global box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
With Pathaan and Jawan, he has two movies grossing USD 45 millionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is touted to start the Rs 600 crore club of BollywoodSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is a rage even in nations like Austria, Peru and GermanySource: Bollywoodlife.com
