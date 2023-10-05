Jawan box office collection day 28: Shah Rukh Khan film drops but refuses to stop; big weekend ahead

Shah Rukh Khan's film is currently enjoying a golden run at the global box office.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Jawan storm continues

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, Jawan released worldwide on September 27, 2023 and received positive reviews.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Highest grossing Hindi film

The film became the highest grossing Hindi film ever, beating Shah Rukh’s last release Pathaan and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rs 600 crore club

Shah Rukh Khan inaugurated the Rs 600 crore club in India, with Jawan becoming the first Indian film to reach the milestone domestically.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO report day 28

On day 28, Jawan showed signs of slowing down at the box office and collected nearly Rs 2.05 crore in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lowest day-wise collection

On its fourth Tuesday, Jawan registered its lowest day-wise collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan total box office collection

The film’s total box office collection in India now stands at Rs 615.72 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan WW box office report

Worldwide, Jawan has collected over Rs 1068.58 crore as per Red Chillies Entertainment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan yet far away from RRR

Jawan collections have slowed down but are refusing to stop and the upcoming weekend may see a jump again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Threat from new releases

There is Thank You For Coming, Mission Raniganj and also Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic 800 hitting the screens. Will these may a threat remains to be seen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OTT rights

Reportedly, the OTT rights to Jawan have been bought by digital streaming giant Netflix for a substantial amount. The OTT release date is not yet confirmed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Zodiac signs that are known for their deep spiritual connect

 

 Find Out More