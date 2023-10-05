Jawan box office collection day 28: Shah Rukh Khan film drops but refuses to stop; big weekend ahead

Shah Rukh Khan's film is currently enjoying a golden run at the global box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
Starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, Jawan released worldwide on September 27, 2023 and received positive reviews.
The film became the highest grossing Hindi film ever, beating Shah Rukh's last release Pathaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.
Shah Rukh Khan inaugurated the Rs 600 crore club in India, with Jawan becoming the first Indian film to reach the milestone domestically.
On day 28, Jawan showed signs of slowing down at the box office and collected nearly Rs 2.05 crore in India.
On its fourth Tuesday, Jawan registered its lowest day-wise collection.
The film's total box office collection in India now stands at Rs 615.72 crore.
Worldwide, Jawan has collected over Rs 1068.58 crore as per Red Chillies Entertainment.
Jawan collections have slowed down but are refusing to stop and the upcoming weekend may see a jump again.
There is Thank You For Coming, Mission Raniganj and also Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic 800 hitting the screens. Will these may a threat remains to be seen.
Reportedly, the OTT rights to Jawan have been bought by digital streaming giant Netflix for a substantial amount. The OTT release date is not yet confirmed.
