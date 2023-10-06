Jawan box office collection day 29: Shah Rukh Khan film dips further as fans wait for new releases

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is slowly witnessing a dip in numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee has had a good four week run in the theatres. It has smashed several records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's film, however, is now on the decline. On day 29, it made Rs 1.85 crores approx as per Sacnilk.com.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The India Net Collection of the film stands at Rs 617.52 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has turned out to be second Shah Rukh Khan film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark with worldwide collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is now the highest grossing film of 2023 leaving behind Pathaan, Gadar 2 and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
New releases and anticipation for upcoming films could be the reason behind the dip in numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's new movie Mission Raniganj has made it to the theatres today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar and more has also made it to the theatres and received rave reviews from the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
19th October is Leo day and it's not far. Thalapathy Vijay's film is expected to take the box office by storm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now there's a lot of anticipation for Salman Khan's Tiger 3 as well. It will make it to the theatres in November.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's massive hit, Gadar 2, has now released on OTT leading to the divided attention of the audience. It is on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 survived in the theatres for more than 50 days. It remains to be seen if Jawan does the same or not.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
