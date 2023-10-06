Jawan box office collection day 29: Shah Rukh Khan film dips further as fans wait for new releases

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is slowly witnessing a dip in numbers.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Jawan BO update

Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee has had a good four week run in the theatres. It has smashed several records.

Jawan BO collection - day 29

Shah Rukh Khan's film, however, is now on the decline. On day 29, it made Rs 1.85 crores approx as per Sacnilk.com.

Jawan BO collection - Total

The India Net Collection of the film stands at Rs 617.52 crores approximately.

Jawan BO collection - Worldwide

Jawan has turned out to be second Shah Rukh Khan film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark with worldwide collection.

Jawan breaks records

Jawan is now the highest grossing film of 2023 leaving behind Pathaan, Gadar 2 and more.

Gradual decline

New releases and anticipation for upcoming films could be the reason behind the dip in numbers.

Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's new movie Mission Raniganj has made it to the theatres today.

Thank You For Coming

The film starring Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar and more has also made it to the theatres and received rave reviews from the audience.

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo

19th October is Leo day and it's not far. Thalapathy Vijay's film is expected to take the box office by storm.

Tiger 3

Now there's a lot of anticipation for Salman Khan's Tiger 3 as well. It will make it to the theatres in November.

Gadar 2 on OTT

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's massive hit, Gadar 2, has now released on OTT leading to the divided attention of the audience. It is on Zee5.

Jawan's future?

Gadar 2 survived in the theatres for more than 50 days. It remains to be seen if Jawan does the same or not.

