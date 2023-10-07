Jawan box office collection day 29: Shah Rukh Khan movie sets the stage to beat KGF 2 and RRR

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer new movie is unstoppable at the box office. It has surpassed Rs 1100 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023
Red Chillies Entertainment revealed the official figures of Jawan. The movie has earned Rs 1103.27 crores gross worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Within 30 days, Jawan has become the First Hindi Movie to cross Rs 1100 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per official updates, Jawan has minted Rs 619.92 crores in India in all languages.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan movie earned Rs 560.03 crore in Hindi language alone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The SRK-Nayanthara movie did a business of Rs 59.89 crores in the rest of the languages in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer new movie has earned Rs 733.37 crore gross.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Out of India, Jawan is doing fantastically. It has made Rs 369.90 crores, that is, $44.60 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan starrer new movie has already been sold out to Netflix, if reports are anything to go by.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has become the highest grossing Hindi and Indian movie ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash starrer KGF 2 minted Rs 1230 crores worldwide. Jawan is inching closer to that number day by day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer collected Rs 1260 crore at the worldwide box office. Will Jawan cross that mark?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!