Jawan box office collection day 29: Shah Rukh Khan movie sets the stage to beat KGF 2 and RRR

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer new movie is unstoppable at the box office. It has surpassed Rs 1100 crore at the box office.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Jawan box office day 29 

Red Chillies Entertainment revealed the official figures of Jawan. The movie has earned Rs 1103.27 crores gross worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan record 

Within 30 days, Jawan has become the First Hindi Movie to cross Rs 1100 crores at the box office. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan nett box office 

As per official updates, Jawan has minted Rs 619.92 crores in India in all languages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Hindi box office 

Shah Rukh Khan movie earned Rs 560.03 crore in Hindi language alone. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan other language collection 

The SRK-Nayanthara movie did a business of Rs 59.89 crores in the rest of the languages in India. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan India GBOC  

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer new movie has earned Rs 733.37 crore gross.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan overseas box office collection 

Out of India, Jawan is doing fantastically. It has made Rs 369.90 crores, that is, $44.60 million. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan is unstoppable 

Shah Rukh Khan starrer new movie has already been sold out to Netflix, if reports are anything to go by. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan success 

Jawan has become the highest grossing Hindi and Indian movie ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF box office 

Yash starrer KGF 2 minted Rs 1230 crores worldwide. Jawan is inching closer to that number day by day. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR box office 

As per reports, Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer collected Rs 1260 crore at the worldwide box office. Will Jawan cross that mark? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and more Indian cricketers who also own popular restaurants 

 

 Find Out More