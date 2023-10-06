Jawan box office collection Day 29: SRK film is unshakable from theatres [Exclusive]

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan refuses to slow down at the box office, and it has so far minted Rs 1103 crore at the box office globally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Jawan is unshakable

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is unstoppable in theatres even on the 29th day of its release.

Jawan to stay in theatres for 2-3 weeks

The superstar’s film will run in theatres for another 2-3 weeks, says trade expert Komal Nahta exclusively to BollywoodLife.

Jawan will surpass every record

Komal Nahta assured that Shah Rukh Khan’s film will surpass all the films across the country, and right now it’s the highest-grossing Hindi film in India.

Jawan will beat Gadar 2 theatrical run

As the time passes, Jawan will stay put at his box office for more than 14 to 21 days and will beat the number of days Gadar 2 played on the big screen.

Gadar 2 will be out of theatres

In an exclusive chat with BL, Komal Nahta said there's just a couple of days left before Gadar 2 gets pulled down in theatres.

Will Jawan break RRR numbers?

Komal Nahta exclaims Jawan has already broken the RRR number when it comes to Hindi. RRR had made Rs 307 crore and global numbers will be next.

Jawan box office collection day 29

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan's film earned Rs 1.8 crore at the box office.

Jawan box office collection till now

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected Rs 617.53 crore at the box office in India.

Jawan box office collection worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film has crossed Rs 1103 crore globally at the box office.

Jawan Vs KGF 2

Shah Rukh Khan is chasing behind Yash’s film which raked in Rs 1215 crore worldwide.

Jawan is the highest Hindi-grossing movie in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan latest film has become the highest-grossing Hindi in the world.

Biggest superstar

Shah Rukh Khan proves he is the biggest superstar after Pathaan and Jawan massive success.

