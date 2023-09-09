Jawan Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film headed for Rs 60 crore plus

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Estimates: As per Sacnilk, Shah Rukh Khan film headed for Rs 62 crores nett pan-India. This is explosive to say the least

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023