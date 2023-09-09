Jawan Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film headed for Rs 60 crore plus

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Estimates: As per Sacnilk, Shah Rukh Khan film headed for Rs 62 crores nett pan-India. This is explosive to say the leastSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's movie is doing exceptionally well on Saturday
Sacnilk Entertainment reported that Jawan is eyeing Rs 60 crores plus net on Saturday
Jawan has made Rs 8-9 crores in the Tamil and Telugu versions
The movie is looking at Rs 275 to 280 crores (nett) in all languages after the weekend
Taran Adarsh posted that it has crossed 31 crores in the main national chains
While trade experts are predicting around Rs 62 crores, others feel it will be Rs 50-55 nett
Girish Johar has said that it will make USD 17 million by end of the weekend from abroad
It is being said that Rs 450 crores will be reached by end of Sunday
The film is faring excellently in Hyderabad, Patna, Kolkata, Guwahati and many small towns
Entertainment trackers are keeping their eyes on ticket sales every hour
Shah Rukh Khan kind of hinted that we might get Jawan 2
Now, fans want SRK to do whole film in the character of Vikram Rathore
