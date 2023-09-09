Jawan Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film headed for Rs 60 crore plus

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Estimates: As per Sacnilk, Shah Rukh Khan film headed for Rs 62 crores nett pan-India. This is explosive to say the least

Urmimala Banerjee

Urmimala Banerjee
Sep 09, 2023

Jawan Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan's movie is doing exceptionally well on Saturday

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day 3 Box Office collection

Sacnilk Entertainment reported that Jawan is eyeing Rs 60 crores plus net on Saturday

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Box Office Early Estimates

Jawan has made Rs 8-9 crores in the Tamil and Telugu versions

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day 3 Box Office numbers

The movie is looking at Rs 275 to 280 crores (nett) in all languages after the weekend

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Box Office Update

Taran Adarsh posted that it has crossed 31 crores in the main national chains

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day 3 Box Office Prediction

While trade experts are predicting around Rs 62 crores, others feel it will be Rs 50-55 nett

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day 3 Box Office Estimates

Girish Johar has said that it will make USD 17 million by end of the weekend from abroad

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO Day 4 estimates

It is being said that Rs 450 crores will be reached by end of Sunday

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Box Office City wise

The film is faring excellently in Hyderabad, Patna, Kolkata, Guwahati and many small towns

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day Box Office collection date

Entertainment trackers are keeping their eyes on ticket sales every hour

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan 2 in the making

Shah Rukh Khan kind of hinted that we might get Jawan 2

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan fans demand

Now, fans want SRK to do whole film in the character of Vikram Rathore

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

