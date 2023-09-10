Jawan box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan starrer sees stupendous growth on first Saturday; beats opening day number

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan is on a record breaking spree.

Nikita Thakkar

Sep 10, 2023

BO update

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is simply killing it at the box office.

BO update - day 3

On its third day, i.e., the first Saturday, Jawan made stupendous business.

Hindi shows

As reported by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on X, the Hindi shows of Shah Rukh Khan's film made Rs 73.76 crore on its day 3. It's the highest number so far.

Tamil shows

The film witnessed a spike in numbers through its Tamil shows. On day 3, Jawan made Rs 5.34 crore through its Tamil shows.

Telugu shows

On first Saturday, the Telugu version of Jawan raked in approximately Rs 3.74 crore as reported by the trade analyst.

Total day 3 collection

With this, Jawan's total day 3 collection stands at Rs 82.84 crore.

Beats day 1 numbers

Jawan collected approximately Rs 75 crore in India on its opening day. On day 3, Jawan surpassed this record.

International business

By the end of second day itself, Jawan entered the Rs 200 crore club with its international business.

Worldwide business

Jawan made approximately Rs 240.47 crore worldwide with its two day collection. Third day international numbers are yet to come in.

Record breaking spree

Shah Rukh Khan has proved that no one rules box office the way he does with Jawan.

Leading lady

Nayanthara plays the leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Jawan cast

Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt in interesting cameos.

