Jawan box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan starrer sees stupendous growth on first Saturday; beats opening day number

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan is on a record breaking spree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is simply killing it at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its third day, i.e., the first Saturday, Jawan made stupendous business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As reported by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on X, the Hindi shows of Shah Rukh Khan's film made Rs 73.76 crore on its day 3. It's the highest number so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film witnessed a spike in numbers through its Tamil shows. On day 3, Jawan made Rs 5.34 crore through its Tamil shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On first Saturday, the Telugu version of Jawan raked in approximately Rs 3.74 crore as reported by the trade analyst.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With this, Jawan's total day 3 collection stands at Rs 82.84 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan collected approximately Rs 75 crore in India on its opening day. On day 3, Jawan surpassed this record.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
By the end of second day itself, Jawan entered the Rs 200 crore club with its international business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan made approximately Rs 240.47 crore worldwide with its two day collection. Third day international numbers are yet to come in.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has proved that no one rules box office the way he does with Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara plays the leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt in interesting cameos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!