Jawan box office collection day 30: Shah Rukh film faces competition from Mission Raniganj

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan starring Nayanthara and others has been killing it at BO so far.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Jawan box office update

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan released on September 7 and it literally brought tsunami at the box office.

Jawan BLOCKBUSTER hit

The film helmed by Atlee is the biggest blockbuster hit of 2023 so far.

Jawan BO report day 30

Even on its fifth Friday, Jawan drew footfalls in theatres. It made Rs 1.30 crores as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com.

Jawan numbers see a dip

However, Jawan is witnessing a dip in numbers.

Jawan BO report day 29

As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan made Rs 1.86 crores on day 29.

Jawan total collection

The film's total collection has now reached Rs 618.83 crores.

Competition from Mission Raniganj?

While it is natural for the box office numbers to dip in fifth week, competition from Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj could also be a reason.

Mission Raniganj release

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's film released on October 6 and received rave reviews from all.

Mission Raniganj box office report

As per the early estimates, Mission Raniganj made Rs 2.8 crores at the box office on day one.

Jawan global box office collection

Jawan's global box office collection stands at Rs 1103 crores as per official numbers.

A tough target

Indeed, Shah Rukh Khan has set a very high benchmark when it comes to box office success.

Jawan on OTT

Now fans are desperately waiting for Jawan to release on OTT. Details of the same are yet to be revealed.

