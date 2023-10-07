Jawan box office collection day 30: Shah Rukh film faces competition from Mission Raniganj

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan starring Nayanthara and others has been killing it at BO so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan released on September 7 and it literally brought tsunami at the box office.
The film helmed by Atlee is the biggest blockbuster hit of 2023 so far.
Even on its fifth Friday, Jawan drew footfalls in theatres. It made Rs 1.30 crores as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com.
However, Jawan is witnessing a dip in numbers.
As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan made Rs 1.86 crores on day 29.
The film's total collection has now reached Rs 618.83 crores.
While it is natural for the box office numbers to dip in fifth week, competition from Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj could also be a reason.
Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's film released on October 6 and received rave reviews from all.
As per the early estimates, Mission Raniganj made Rs 2.8 crores at the box office on day one.
Jawan's global box office collection stands at Rs 1103 crores as per official numbers. Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indeed, Shah Rukh Khan has set a very high benchmark when it comes to box office success.
Now fans are desperately waiting for Jawan to release on OTT. Details of the same are yet to be revealed.
