Jawan box office collection day 32: Shah Rukh Khan roars again; beats Gadar 2, PK on 5th weekend

Jawan starring SRK, Nayanthara and more is ruling the box office and how.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

Jawan roars again

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan directed by Atlee seems to be unstoppable at the box office.

Highest grosser

With its fabulous box office collection, Jawan is currently the highest grossing film of 2023.

Jawan box office report

Jawan is currently in its fifth week and is adding great numbers to its box office collection.

Jawan BO - Day 32

On its 32nd day, Jawan made Rs 2.75 crores. These are early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com.

Jawan BO - Day 31

On day 31, the film made Rs 2.33 crores which means that Jawan saw a spike on day 32.

Jawan 5th Weekend business

Given the numbers, Jawan has done a business of more than Rs 5 crores approximately at the box office over its fifth weekend.

Beats Gadar 2

Over fifth Saturday and Sunday, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 did a business of Rs 3.98 crores approximately.

Beats PK

Jawan is also ahead of Aamir Khan's PK that did a business of 2.25 crores total on fifth Saturday and Sunday.

Jawan total collection

Jawan's total box office collection in domestic market has reached Rs 623.91 crores.

Jawan global box office

The film's global box office collection has gone past Rs 1100 crores making it among the highest grossing films.

Jawan braves competition

This week Jawan has also braved competition from Mission Raniganj that did well on Sunday at the box office.

Jawan on OTT

Now, we await details of Jawan's OTT release.

