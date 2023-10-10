Jawan box office collection day 33: Shah Rukh Khan's triumph continues while new releases struggle on Monday

Jawan is still ruling theaters let's take a look at its box office collectionSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's movie is still roaring high in theaters and the box office collection is proof.
It's been more than a month since the release yet Atlee's directorial is doing phenomenal business.
The action extravaganza shows no signs of stopping at the box office.
Jawan collected Rs 1.5 crore at the box office on day 33, which was Monday - 9th October.
Shah Rukh Khan is still ruling the box office as the collection of Jawan on day 33 is still higher than the new release movies' day 4 collection.
Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj released on 6th October collected Rs 1.25 crore on 1st Monday - day 4.
Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You for Coming released on 6th October has collected Rs 35 lakhs on day 4 - 9th October.
The total nett box office collection of Jawan in India is Rs 625.03 crore.
Jawan's global box office office collection of 33 days is Rs 1117 crore.
Since 7th September Jawan has been breaking various records and creating new milestones too.
