Jawan box office collection day 33: Shah Rukh Khan's triumph continues while new releases struggle on Monday

Jawan is still ruling theaters let's take a look at its box office collection

Oct 10, 2023

Jawan is roaring

Shah Rukh Khan’s movie is still roaring high in theaters and the box office collection is proof.

Jawan box office

It's been more than a month since the release yet Atlee's directorial is doing phenomenal business.

Triumph continues

The action extravaganza shows no signs of stopping at the box office.

Jawan box office collection day 33

Jawan collected Rs 1.5 crore at the box office on day 33, which was Monday - 9th October.

Jawan rules over new releases

Shah Rukh Khan is still ruling the box office as the collection of Jawan on day 33 is still higher than the new release movies’ day 4 collection.

Mission Raniganj BO

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj released on 6th October collected Rs 1.25 crore on 1st Monday - day 4.

Thank You for Coming BO

Bhumi Pednekar’s Thank You for Coming released on 6th October has collected Rs 35 lakhs on day 4 - 9th October.

Jawan nett collection

The total nett box office collection of Jawan in India is Rs 625.03 crore.

Jawan GBOC

Jawan’s global box office office collection of 33 days is Rs 1117 crore.

Records and Milestones

Since 7th September Jawan has been breaking various records and creating new milestones too.

