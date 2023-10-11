Jawan box office collection day 34: Shah Rukh Khan film nears Rs 630 crore mark; mints less than Fukery 3

Shah Rukh Khan movie continues collecting money and adding to its record. The film is consistently performing well despite new releases.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Jawan box office day 34

Indian Express report claims that Sacnilk reveals Shah Rukh-Nayanthara movie has minted Rs 1.02 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan day 34 total collection

The total nett India collection of Jawan is said to be Rs 626.05 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan toofan

The film seems to be eyeing the Rs 650 crore mark. It is the highest-grossing movie ever but it is not done yet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan mania

Despite new releases such as Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2, Mission Raniganj and more, the Atlee movie continues to make money.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan worldwide collections

As per reports, the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone movie has earned Rs 117 crores at the box office so far.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan overseas collection

The Atlee directorial has done a stupendous business of Rs 376 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan records

As per Sacnilk report, in 11 days, Jawan surpassed Rs 400 crore in Hindi nett collections. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan opening day 

The SRK-Atlee movie earned Rs 75 crores in all languages in India. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fukrey 3 box office 

On its 13th day, Fukrey 3 collected Rs 1.38 crores. Which is more than Jawan's collections for the day. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan OTT release 

If reports are anything to go by, SRK movie has been sold to Netflix for digital streaming. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan OTT deal 

As per reports, the movie has been sold at a record price of Rs 250 crores to the OTT giant. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan 2 

The director expressed his desire to bring the story of Vikram Rathore's escapades in the sequel. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: What makes Sanjay Leela Bhansali the toughest director to work with

 

 Find Out More