Jawan box office collection day 34: Shah Rukh Khan film nears Rs 630 crore mark; mints less than Fukery 3

Shah Rukh Khan movie continues collecting money and adding to its record. The film is consistently performing well despite new releases.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
Indian Express report claims that Sacnilk reveals Shah Rukh-Nayanthara movie has minted Rs 1.02 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total nett India collection of Jawan is said to be Rs 626.05 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film seems to be eyeing the Rs 650 crore mark. It is the highest-grossing movie ever but it is not done yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite new releases such as Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2, Mission Raniganj and more, the Atlee movie continues to make money.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone movie has earned Rs 117 crores at the box office so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Atlee directorial has done a stupendous business of Rs 376 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk report, in 11 days, Jawan surpassed Rs 400 crore in Hindi nett collections.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The SRK-Atlee movie earned Rs 75 crores in all languages in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its 13th day, Fukrey 3 collected Rs 1.38 crores. Which is more than Jawan's collections for the day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, SRK movie has been sold to Netflix for digital streaming.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, the movie has been sold at a record price of Rs 250 crores to the OTT giant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director expressed his desire to bring the story of Vikram Rathore's escapades in the sequel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!