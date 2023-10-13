Jawan box office collection day 36: National Cinema Day only hope for Shah Rukh Khan film to stay in theatres?

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and others is now running at a slow pace at BO.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan released on September 7 and it turned out to be the biggest celebration for all.
The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Deepika Padukone had a cameo.
The film turned out to be the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2023.
However, now the pace of the film has slowed down at the box office in its fifth week.
As per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, Jawan made Rs 80 lakhs at the box office on day 36.
The film directed by Atlee has done a total business of Rs 627.42 crores in India.
Given the numbers that the film is making now and the release of new films, one wonders if Jawan will be out of theatres soon?
However, it seems National Cinema Day is here to Jawan's rescue. As per Koimoi, 2 lakh plus tickets of Jawan were sold in advance bookings for National Cinema Day.
For all the movie buffs, National Cinema Day is exciting as the movie ticket rates have been capped at Rs 99.
Only day 37 figures will tell how well Jawan did on National Cinema Day.
Jawan is among the highest grossing Bollywood films as it has done business of more than Rs 1100 crores with its worldwide collection.
Shah Rukh Khan's movie is expected to release on Netflix but the date has not been revealed.
