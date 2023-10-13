Jawan box office collection day 36: National Cinema Day only hope for Shah Rukh Khan film to stay in theatres?

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and others is now running at a slow pace at BO.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Jawan mania grips all

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan released on September 7 and it turned out to be the biggest celebration for all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan cast

The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Deepika Padukone had a cameo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office report

The film turned out to be the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan slows down

However, now the pace of the film has slowed down at the box office in its fifth week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO report - Day 36

As per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, Jawan made Rs 80 lakhs at the box office on day 36.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan total collection

The film directed by Atlee has done a total business of Rs 627.42 crores in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To be out of theatres?

Given the numbers that the film is making now and the release of new films, one wonders if Jawan will be out of theatres soon?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

National Cinema Day to rescue

However, it seems National Cinema Day is here to Jawan's rescue. As per Koimoi, 2 lakh plus tickets of Jawan were sold in advance bookings for National Cinema Day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ticket cost

For all the movie buffs, National Cinema Day is exciting as the movie ticket rates have been capped at Rs 99.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Major spike in numbers?

Only day 37 figures will tell how well Jawan did on National Cinema Day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan global box office report

Jawan is among the highest grossing Bollywood films as it has done business of more than Rs 1100 crores with its worldwide collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan on OTT

Shah Rukh Khan's movie is expected to release on Netflix but the date has not been revealed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 boldest movies, web series to watch on Ullu app, YouTube for free

 

 Find Out More