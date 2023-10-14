Jawan box office collection day 37: Shah Rukh Khan film sees HUGE SPIKE on National Cinema Day

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan once again roared on National Cinema Day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan has received a fabulous response at the box office.
The movie helmed by Atlee is the highest grossing film of the year.
Jawan has had successful five weeks in the theatres and it is still minting money.
On its 37th day, the film made Rs 5 crores approximately. These are early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com.
On day 36, Jawan made Rs 77 lakhs at the box office as per the report.
Thanks to the National Cinema Day, Jawan witnessed a massive spike in numbers on its 37th day.
The film's total collection now stands at Rs 632.24 crores in India.
Jawan has made massive money at the global box office with its total collection going past Rs 1100 crores.
Today, World Cup 2023 Ind vs Pakistan match is going take place. Thus, it is a possibility that the numbers will get affected.
Meanwhile, there's great anticipation around Jawan's OTT release.
It is being reported that the film has been sold to Netflix. The release date has not been finalised yet.
The film saw Vijay Sethupathi as the villain.
