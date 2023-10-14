Jawan box office collection day 37: Shah Rukh Khan film sees HUGE SPIKE on National Cinema Day

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan once again roared on National Cinema Day.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

Jawan fever grips again

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan has received a fabulous response at the box office.

At the top

The movie helmed by Atlee is the highest grossing film of the year.

Jawan box office report

Jawan has had successful five weeks in the theatres and it is still minting money.

Jawan BO report - Day 37

On its 37th day, the film made Rs 5 crores approximately. These are early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com.

Jawan BO - day 36

On day 36, Jawan made Rs 77 lakhs at the box office as per the report.

A HUGE spike

Thanks to the National Cinema Day, Jawan witnessed a massive spike in numbers on its 37th day.

Jawan total collection

The film's total collection now stands at Rs 632.24 crores in India.

Jawan global collection

Jawan has made massive money at the global box office with its total collection going past Rs 1100 crores.

Ind vs Pak to affect numbers?

Today, World Cup 2023 Ind vs Pakistan match is going take place. Thus, it is a possibility that the numbers will get affected.

Jawan on OTT

Meanwhile, there's great anticipation around Jawan's OTT release.

Where and when?

It is being reported that the film has been sold to Netflix. The release date has not been finalised yet.

Jawan cast

The film saw Vijay Sethupathi as the villain.

