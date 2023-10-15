Jawan box office collection day 38: Shah Rukh Khan’s film is still strong in theaters but Fukrey 3 races ahead on Saturday

Take a look at box office collection of Jawan and Fukrey 3.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

Jawan mania

It's been over a month still Jawan is still roaring high at the box office.

Jawan broke records

Shah Rukh Khan starrer has won millions of hearts and as a result, broke various records across the world.

Impressive BO business

The action extravaganza is showing no sign of stopping and continues to mint money.

Jawan box office collection day 38

On day 38 Atlee's directorial made a business of Rs 1.75 crore at the box office.

Fukrey 3 races ahead

Although the Jawan is ruling but it collected less than Fukrey 3 on Saturday.

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 17

The box office collection of Fukrey 3 on Saturday 14th October was Rs 1.90 crore.

Yet Jawan leads

However, Jawan is still leading because Rs 1.75 crore collection is of day 38 while Fukrey 3’s collection is of day 17.

Jawan collection drops

However, Jawan saw a dip in the collection as on day 37 the film earned Rs 4.79 crore due to National Cinema Day special offer.

Jawan's total box office collection

Jawan has made a business of Rs 633.78 crore in India and Rs 1132.2 crore at global box office

Fukrey 3 total box office collection

Fukrey 3 has collected Rs 88.34 crore in India and Rs 115.5 crore worldwide.

