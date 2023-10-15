Jawan box office collection day 38: Shah Rukh Khan’s film is still strong in theaters but Fukrey 3 races ahead on Saturday

Take a look at box office collection of Jawan and Fukrey 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023
It's been over a month still Jawan is still roaring high at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan starrer has won millions of hearts and as a result, broke various records across the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action extravaganza is showing no sign of stopping and continues to mint money.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On day 38 Atlee's directorial made a business of Rs 1.75 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Although the Jawan is ruling but it collected less than Fukrey 3 on Saturday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The box office collection of Fukrey 3 on Saturday 14th October was Rs 1.90 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, Jawan is still leading because Rs 1.75 crore collection is of day 38 while Fukrey 3’s collection is of day 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, Jawan saw a dip in the collection as on day 37 the film earned Rs 4.79 crore due to National Cinema Day special offer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has made a business of Rs 633.78 crore in India and Rs 1132.2 crore at global box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fukrey 3 has collected Rs 88.34 crore in India and Rs 115.5 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
