Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film headed for HISTORIC Rs 75 crores on Sunday

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan moves crosses the record of Rs 75 crores on Sunday. This is the highest for any Bollywood movie

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023