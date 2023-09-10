Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film headed for HISTORIC Rs 75 crores on Sunday

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan moves crosses the record of Rs 75 crores on Sunday. This is the highest for any Bollywood movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's movie clocks yet one more historic daySource: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk Entertainment it has tracked Rs 75 crores across all languagesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is the all-time biggest day for Bollywood. Yay!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has made Rs 31 crore plus from the national chains todaySource: Bollywoodlife.com
It looks like the Asia Cup 2023 match of India Vs Pakistan flopped before JawanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The figures are said to be Rs 120 crores worldwideSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It has made Rs 8 to 9 crores in Tamil and Telugu markets as per SacnilkSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It has made Rs 252 crores in Hindi only so far. This is nett.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tomorrow, the movie might break into the Rs 500 crores clubSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan actioner beats Gadar 2's 500 cr in just four days?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The superstar has thanked everyone who has watched the movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It looks like Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will enter the Rs 1000 crores clubSource: Bollywoodlife.com
