Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film headed for HISTORIC Rs 75 crores on Sunday

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan moves crosses the record of Rs 75 crores on Sunday. This is the highest for any Bollywood movie

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

Jawan Box Office Day 4

Shah Rukh Khan's movie clocks yet one more historic day

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4

As per Sacnilk Entertainment it has tracked Rs 75 crores across all languages

Jawan drops a bomb

This is the all-time biggest day for Bollywood. Yay!

Jawan Day 4 collection

It has made Rs 31 crore plus from the national chains today

Jawan Vs India-Pak match

It looks like the Asia Cup 2023 match of India Vs Pakistan flopped before Jawan

Jawan Day Early Estimates WW

The figures are said to be Rs 120 crores worldwide

Jawan Day 4 Box Office Updates

It has made Rs 8 to 9 crores in Tamil and Telugu markets as per Sacnilk

Jawan breaks Hindi film records

It has made Rs 252 crores in Hindi only so far. This is nett.

Jawan to enter Rs 500 crores

Tomorrow, the movie might break into the Rs 500 crores club

Jawan overtakes Gadar 2

Shah Rukh Khan actioner beats Gadar 2's 500 cr in just four days?

SRK thanks fan

The superstar has thanked everyone who has watched the movie

Jawan lifetime

It looks like Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will enter the Rs 1000 crores club

