Jawan box office collection day 4 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan starrer passes Monday test but fails to beat Gadar 2 

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer new movie could not surpass Gadar 2 record of 1st Monday. Check Jawan box office early estimates for day 5 here...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Jawan mania 

Shah Rukh Khan is back with a banger and how! The new movie grossed Rs 100 crore mark on day 1. 

Jawan day 5 early estimates 

The Atlee movie is going to earn approximately Rs 30 crores on 1st Monday, as per Sacnilk.com. 

Jawan box office collection 

The movie could have made more business if not for the India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing Asia Cup. 

Jawan Monday test 

The SRK movie has passed the Monday test with good results but...

Jawan vs Gadar 2 

Shah Rukh Khan movie seems to be falling behind Sunny Deol starrer. Gadar 2 made a business of Rs 38.7 crores. 

Jawan vs Pathaan 

SRK will outdo himself with Jawan though. Pathaan did Rs 26.5 crore, Jawan is a little ahead of the Siddharth Anand movie. 

Jawan day 1 box office 

On its opening day, the SRK starrer earned Rs 75 crores. 

Jawan day 2 box office 

On Friday, Jawan minted Rs 53.23 crores. 

Jawan 1st Saturday 

On day 3, Jawan collected Rs 77.83 crores. 

Jawan  1st Sunday 

Shah Rukh, Nayanthara starrer new movie did a business of Rs 80.1 crores. 

Jawan box office Day 5 

By making Rs 30 crore on Monday, Jawan will enter the Rs 300 crore club. The total, as per early estimates, would be Rs 316.16 crores. 

