Jawan box office collection day 5: Shah Rukh Khan film not affected by Asia Cup; beats Pathaan but behind Gadar 2 on 1st Monday

Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara movie has passed the Monday test with flying colours but is not the highest 1st Monday grosser.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Jawan 1st Monday

Manobala Vijayabalan has shared the Monday box office collection of Jawan. 

Jawan Monday biz

The trade analyst claims that the SRK movie sold 13,28,247 tickets from tracked shows alone. 

Jawan Hindi box office

On day 5, the new SRK movie had 11709 shows and it grossed Rs 26.17 crore. 

Jawan Tamil box office 

The Nayanthara starrer movie had 1049 Tamil shows which minted Rs 1.85 crores gross. 

Jawan Telugu box office 

The Vijay Sethupathi movie had 835 shows and it earned Rs 1.28 crores gross. 

Jawan day 5 box office 

The Shah Rukh Khan movie minted Rs 29.30 crores.

Jawan biz with PVR 

As per the trade analyst, Jawan earned Rs 7.27 crores from PVR. 

Jawan biz with INOX 

SRK movie minted Rs 4.97 crores. 

Jawan biz with Cinepolis

The Atlee movie earned Rs 2.49 crores on day 5. 

Jawan vs Pathaan 

SRK has zoomed past Pathaan's collections. Pathaan earned Rs 26.5 crores.

Jawan vs Gadar 2 

SRK's new movie falls short of beating the Sunny Deol movie. Latter minted Rs 38.7 crores. 

Jawan vs India x Pakistan

Even India vs Pakistan match could not hamper Jawan's business. In fact, it's a win-win for both. 

