Jawan Box Office Collection day 6 early estimates: It's SRK vs SRK, will Atlee movie beat Pathaan?

Will Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan beat Pathaan on day 6? It's neck-to-neck competition at the box office.

Shivani Pawaskar

Jawan rules 

The SRK movie is inching closer to Rs 600 crores worldwide while at the domestic market, it has surpassed Rs 300 crores already. 

Jawan day 5 box office collection 

As per Sacnilk's rough estimates, on day 5, that is on Monday, Jawan passed with flying colours and minted Rs 30.5 crores. 

Jawna box office collection day 6 

As per the early estimates, the SRK starrer new movie is likely to do a business of Rs 27.50 crores. 

Pathaan box office day 6

In comparison to Jawan, Pathaan earned Rs 26.5 crores on day 6.

Pathaan first Tuesday 

When comparing day-wise, Pathaan did a business of Rs 23 crores. Jawan seems a little ahead. 

Jawan opening day 

Shah Rukh Khan broke his own record and created history by registering Rs 75 crores on day 1. 

Jawan Weekend business 

Jawan enjoyed 4 days weekend and earned Rs 286.16 crores. Pathaan had a 5-day weekend. 

Jawan box office day 6 early estimates 

As per Sacnilk, the 6-day collections of Jawan can be around Rs 344.16. 

Jawan box office

Will Jawan enter the Rs 400 crore club by Friday? 

Jawan box office collection  

Will Jawan be able to beat Gadar 2's record of the fastest movie to make Rs 500 crore? 

Jawan Tsunami 

The weekdays might see a drop but it is possible that the movie might pick up business over the weekend. 

Jawan mania 

It was said that Jawan could mint Rs 500 crores in 5 days but owing to the India vs Pakistan match, the movie's business was affected, though not so much. 

