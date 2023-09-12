Jawan Box Office Collection day 6 early estimates: It's SRK vs SRK, will Atlee movie beat Pathaan?

Will Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan beat Pathaan on day 6? It's neck-to-neck competition at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
The SRK movie is inching closer to Rs 600 crores worldwide while at the domestic market, it has surpassed Rs 300 crores already.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk's rough estimates, on day 5, that is on Monday, Jawan passed with flying colours and minted Rs 30.5 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the early estimates, the SRK starrer new movie is likely to do a business of Rs 27.50 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In comparison to Jawan, Pathaan earned Rs 26.5 crores on day 6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When comparing day-wise, Pathaan did a business of Rs 23 crores. Jawan seems a little ahead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan broke his own record and created history by registering Rs 75 crores on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan enjoyed 4 days weekend and earned Rs 286.16 crores. Pathaan had a 5-day weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk, the 6-day collections of Jawan can be around Rs 344.16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Jawan enter the Rs 400 crore club by Friday?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Jawan be able to beat Gadar 2's record of the fastest movie to make Rs 500 crore?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The weekdays might see a drop but it is possible that the movie might pick up business over the weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was said that Jawan could mint Rs 500 crores in 5 days but owing to the India vs Pakistan match, the movie's business was affected, though not so much.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
