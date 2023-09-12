Jawan Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee movie headed towards Rs 28 crore, lower than Gadar 2 [Exclusive]

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee actioner slows down due to weekday; will fall short of Gadar 2's first Tuesday which was Independence Day holidaySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has made Rs 584 crores at the global box office
On Tuesday, the film is supposed to make Rs 28 crores pan-India
Trade analyst Atul Mohan told us that the business should be around Rs 28 to 30 crores
The film is doing very well in NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Kolkata
The movie should make close to Rs 347 crores nett (Hindi) as per Sacnilk
Globally, the film has made USD 69.5 million in five days
Pathaan made Rs 26 crores on day 6. Jawan should do more than that
The film should cross the Rs 400 crores benchmark by the coming weekend
Trade enthusiasts are busy comparing Gadar 2 and Jawan
Gadar 2 made Rs 34.5 crores on its sixth day
Gadar 2 had a great first week in India. But Jawan is scoring in India and overseas.
Gadar 2 had I-Day holiday, Indo-Pak sentiment and nostalgia working for it.
