Jawan Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee movie headed towards Rs 28 crore, lower than Gadar 2 [Exclusive]

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee actioner slows down due to weekday; will fall short of Gadar 2's first Tuesday which was Independence Day holiday

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Jawan Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has made Rs 584 crores at the global box office

Jawan Box Office Day 6

On Tuesday, the film is supposed to make Rs 28 crores pan-India

Jawan Day 6 estimates

Trade analyst Atul Mohan told us that the business should be around Rs 28 to 30 crores

Jawan Day 6 Box Office Update

The film is doing very well in NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Kolkata

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 6

The movie should make close to Rs 347 crores nett (Hindi) as per Sacnilk

Jawan Day 6 Box office Global

Globally, the film has made USD 69.5 million in five days

Jawan Vs Pathaan

Pathaan made Rs 26 crores on day 6. Jawan should do more than that

Jawan to cross Rs 400 crores

The film should cross the Rs 400 crores benchmark by the coming weekend

Gadar 2

Trade enthusiasts are busy comparing Gadar 2 and Jawan

Gadar 2 Vs Jawan

Gadar 2 made Rs 34.5 crores on its sixth day

Gadar 2 first week

Gadar 2 had a great first week in India. But Jawan is scoring in India and overseas.

Gadar 2 benefit

Gadar 2 had I-Day holiday, Indo-Pak sentiment and nostalgia working for it.

