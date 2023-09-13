Jawan box office collection day 7 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan new movie fails to beat Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in Wednesday test 

Shah Rukh Khan new movie Jawan losing steam? Check out day 7 early estimates compared to Gadar 2 first Wednesday.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Jawan mania 

The opening day business of Jawan surpassed Pathaan. It earned Rs 129.06 crores worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office strong 

Despite the delays in the India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing Asia Cup, the movie did not suffer much at the box office. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan day 6 box office collection 

On its first Tuesday, the Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer new movie earned Rs 26 crores, as per data collected by Sacnilk. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan day 7 business 

The collections of jawan are expected to drop further today, given the fact that it is a weekday. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

 Jawan day 7 early estimates

As per the early trends in Sacnilk, the movie might earn Rs 21.50 crore on its first Wednesday. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 vs Jawan 

Jawan could not surpass the collections of the Sunny Deol new movie. It did a business of Rs 32.37 crores on the first Wednesday, both non-holiday. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan losing steam? 

The movie is in the first week itself and it was expected to surpass Rs 500 crores nett within a week, given the buzz.    

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan total biz day 6

Jawan has collected Rs 345.08 crores in all languages in India. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan hindi collections day 6

As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 306.58 crores in six days. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan day 6 occupancy 

The night shows of Jawan on Tuesday had 39.84 percent occupancy.  The overall occupancy was 26.28 per cent. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan day 6 overseas collection 

The report states that Jawan has minted Rs 200 crore overseas in six days.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan day 6 India gross collections 

The Shah Rukh Khan movie has earned Rs 415 crores gross in six days.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 box office collection day 34 early estimates: Sunny Deol starrer nearing its final run at theatres? 

 

 Find Out More