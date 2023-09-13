Jawan box office collection day 7 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan new movie fails to beat Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in Wednesday test 

Shah Rukh Khan new movie Jawan losing steam? Check out day 7 early estimates compared to Gadar 2 first Wednesday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
The opening day business of Jawan surpassed Pathaan. It earned Rs 129.06 crores worldwide.
Despite the delays in the India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing Asia Cup, the movie did not suffer much at the box office.
On its first Tuesday, the Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer new movie earned Rs 26 crores, as per data collected by Sacnilk.
The collections of jawan are expected to drop further today, given the fact that it is a weekday.
As per the early trends in Sacnilk, the movie might earn Rs 21.50 crore on its first Wednesday.
Jawan could not surpass the collections of the Sunny Deol new movie. It did a business of Rs 32.37 crores on the first Wednesday, both non-holiday.
The movie is in the first week itself and it was expected to surpass Rs 500 crores nett within a week, given the buzz.
Jawan has collected Rs 345.08 crores in all languages in India.
As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 306.58 crores in six days.
The night shows of Jawan on Tuesday had 39.84 percent occupancy. The overall occupancy was 26.28 per cent.
The report states that Jawan has minted Rs 200 crore overseas in six days.
The Shah Rukh Khan movie has earned Rs 415 crores gross in six days.
