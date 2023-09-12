Jawan box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan film to face real test vs Gadar 2 on Wednesday

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is minting money and how! But whether the hype is real will be proved on Wednesday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
The Shah Rukh Khan movie has zoomed past Rs 300 crores in 5 days and is the third movie to do so in 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, the Atlee movie has done a business of Rs 550 crores worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK’s new movie passed the Monday test with flying colours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk’s data, the movie did a business of approximately Rs 30.5 crores, unaffected by the India vs Pakistan match.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On first Monday, Jawan couldn’t do numbers like Gadar 2, that had raked in Rs 38.7 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie is likely to see another dip in the collections on Tuesday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie enjoyed an Independence Day holiday on Tuesday and did a whopping Rs 55.4 crore business. Jawan might lose collections here as it is a weekday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan did an amazing business on Monday, but the real test would be on Wednesday. It is a non-holiday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sunny Deol movie stood strong on day 6 (non-holiday) of its release and did a business of Rs 32.37 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, we have to see how much Jawan will earn on first Wednesday vs Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Wednesday business of Jawan will reveal whether the hype is real, or it is just the initial mania of SRKians.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The SRK, Nayanthara movie enjoyed a terrific opening and weekend collections. Will it manage to create the blockbuster success of Pathaan and Gadar 2?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
