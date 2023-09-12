Jawan box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan film to face real test vs Gadar 2 on Wednesday

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is minting money and how! But whether the hype is real will be proved on Wednesday.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Jawan box office collection

The Shah Rukh Khan movie has zoomed past Rs 300 crores in 5 days and is the third movie to do so in 2023.

Jawan worldwide box office

As per reports, the Atlee movie has done a business of Rs 550 crores worldwide.

Jawan mania

SRK’s new movie passed the Monday test with flying colours.

Jawan box office collection day 5

As per Sacnilk’s data, the movie did a business of approximately Rs 30.5 crores, unaffected by the India vs Pakistan match.

Gadar 2 beat Jawan

On first Monday, Jawan couldn’t do numbers like Gadar 2, that had raked in Rs 38.7 crores.

Jawan day 6 box office

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie is likely to see another dip in the collections on Tuesday.

Gadar 2 first Tuesday

The movie enjoyed an Independence Day holiday on Tuesday and did a whopping Rs 55.4 crore business. Jawan might lose collections here as it is a weekday.

Jawan's real test

Jawan did an amazing business on Monday, but the real test would be on Wednesday. It is a non-holiday.

Gadar 2 first Wednesday

The Sunny Deol movie stood strong on day 6 (non-holiday) of its release and did a business of Rs 32.37 crores.

Jawan box office day 7

Now, we have to see how much Jawan will earn on first Wednesday vs Gadar 2.

Jawan craze

The Wednesday business of Jawan will reveal whether the hype is real, or it is just the initial mania of SRKians.

Buzz around Jawan

The SRK, Nayanthara movie enjoyed a terrific opening and weekend collections. Will it manage to create the blockbuster success of Pathaan and Gadar 2?

