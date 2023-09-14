Jawan Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Estimate: Shah Rukh Khan's film to make THIS amount; might tie with Gadar 2

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Estimate: Shah Rukh Khan's film expected to make this much on its eighth day. The numbers might tie with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Jawan Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has made Rs 660.03 crores GBOC

Jawan Indian Box Office

It has made Rs 327.88 crores in India nett so far

Jawan Day 8 Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan stays steady at the box office

Jawan Day 8 Box Office Estimate

Jawan is supposed to make Rs 19.50 crores on Day 8

Jawan drop at box office

Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee film seeing drop of 20 per cent in weekdays

Jawan Vs Gadar 2

Both the films are almost tied. Gadar 2 made around Rs 19 crores plus on day eight. Jawan is aiming at that number.

Jawan Vs Gadar 2

Jawan is ahead of Gadar 2 in GBOC as of now. The Sunny Deol film is aiming to cross Pathaan

Jawan Highest First Week

Jawan had the highest ever first week total with Rs 369.43 crores

Jawan to spike on weekends

It is expected that the film will again get momentum over the weekend

Jawan earns praise

Celebs from all parts of India are showering love on Shah Rukh Khan's film

Dunki postponed

There is buzz that Dunki might be postponed to 2024

