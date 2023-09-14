Jawan Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Estimate: Shah Rukh Khan's film to make THIS amount; might tie with Gadar 2

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Estimate: Shah Rukh Khan's film expected to make this much on its eighth day. The numbers might tie with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has made Rs 660.03 crores GBOCSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It has made Rs 327.88 crores in India nett so farSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan stays steady at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is supposed to make Rs 19.50 crores on Day 8Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee film seeing drop of 20 per cent in weekdaysSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Both the films are almost tied. Gadar 2 made around Rs 19 crores plus on day eight. Jawan is aiming at that number.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is ahead of Gadar 2 in GBOC as of now. The Sunny Deol film is aiming to cross PathaanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan had the highest ever first week total with Rs 369.43 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is expected that the film will again get momentum over the weekendSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Celebs from all parts of India are showering love on Shah Rukh Khan's filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
There is buzz that Dunki might be postponed to 2024Source: Bollywoodlife.com
