Jawan box office collection day 8: Shah Rukh Khan starrer falls below Rs 20 crore mark; unable to beat Gadar 2

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan is already a blockbuster hit.
Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi's film directed by Atlee proved to be a box office storm.
The film that released on September 7, Thursday enjoyed a fabulous run at the box office over the opening weekend.
The film's pace slowed down slightly over the weekdays.
As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan made approximately Rs 18 crore on its day 8. It is still a rough data.
With day 8 numbers, Jawan has inched closer to Rs 400 crore club. Its India Net Collection now stands at Rs 386.28 crore.
On day 8, Jawan could not beat numbers made by Sunny Deol starrer.
On its 8th day, Gadar 2 minted Rs 20.5 crore at the box office. It is to be noted that Gadar 2's 8th day fell on a Friday.
It also needs to be noted that Jawan has already beaten Gadar 2's first week collection. Jawan made approx Rs 386.28 crore by the end of its first week while Gadar 2 made Rs 284.63 crore approx.
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has crossed Rs 500 crore mark with its India collection.
With Jawan already eyeing for Rs 400 crore club, it is possible that the film will beat Gadar 2 numbers soon.
The film helmed by Atlee is now closer to Rs 700 crore mark with its worldwide collection.
By the end of day 7, Jawan's global box office collection was Rs 660.03 crore.
With this, Jawan has turned out to be one of the highest grossers of 2023.
