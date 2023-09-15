Jawan box office collection day 9 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan starrer in tough competition with Sunny Deol movie Gadar 2 on second Friday 

Let's have a look at the early estimates of Jawan box office collection on day 9. How well is Shah Rukh Khan starrer faring at the box office?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023
The Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara have brought a literal box office toofan and have retained the glory of Indian cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The new movie continued its winning streak in second Thursday by earning Rs 21.6 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film fell a little short of entering the Rs 400 crore club. It collected Rs 389.88 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan is likely to earn Rs 20 crore on its second Friday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer new movie earned Rs 20.5 crores at the box office on the second Friday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
So, it’s a breakneck competition between SRK and Sunny, that is Jawan and Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With that, the new movie starring Shah Rukh Khan will enter the Rs 400 crore club, making Rs 409.88 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
By the second Friday, Gadar 2 had made a business of Rs 305.13 crore. Jawan is leading with a good margin of Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Over the next two days and by this evening, one can expect an upward trend in the collections of Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan might face an obstacle due to Sunny Deol movie as the makers have planned to lower the ticket prices to continue its run at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan will definitely benefit from the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi 2023. Will Gadar 2 also join the race? Let’s wait and watch…Source: Bollywoodlife.com
