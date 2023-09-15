Jawan box office collection day 9 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan starrer in tough competition with Sunny Deol movie Gadar 2 on second Friday 

Let's have a look at the early estimates of Jawan box office collection on day 9. How well is Shah Rukh Khan starrer faring at the box office?

Shivani Pawaskar

Jawan toofan

The Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara have brought a literal box office toofan and have retained the glory of Indian cinema.

Jawan box office day 8

The new movie continued its winning streak in second Thursday by earning Rs 21.6 crores.

Jawan 8 days box office collection

The film fell a little short of entering the Rs 400 crore club. It collected Rs 389.88 crores.

Jawan box office collection day 9 early estimates

As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan is likely to earn Rs 20 crore on its second Friday.

Gadar 2 second Friday box office collection

The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer new movie earned Rs 20.5 crores at the box office on the second Friday.

Jawan vs Gadar 2

So, it’s a breakneck competition between SRK and Sunny, that is Jawan and Gadar 2.

Jawan day 9 total collections

With that, the new movie starring Shah Rukh Khan will enter the Rs 400 crore club, making Rs 409.88 crores.

Gadar 2 comparison

By the second Friday, Gadar 2 had made a business of Rs 305.13 crore. Jawan is leading with a good margin of Rs 100 crore.

Jawan weekend business

Over the next two days and by this evening, one can expect an upward trend in the collections of Jawan.

Gadar 2 competition

Jawan might face an obstacle due to Sunny Deol movie as the makers have planned to lower the ticket prices to continue its run at the box office.

Festive season

Jawan will definitely benefit from the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi 2023. Will Gadar 2 also join the race? Let’s wait and watch…

