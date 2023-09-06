Jawan box office collection: Film to open big but a downfall on opening weekend expected?

Jawan weekend box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara new movie business might be affected for a major reason.

Sep 06, 2023

Big day 

Tomorrow Shah Rukh Khan movie will release in cinema halls. Yeah, finally. 

Delayed

Jawan was earlier scheduled to release in June. However, due to post-production work, the movie got postponed. 

Mass mania 

Jawan has a huge buzz online and also offline. It is buzzing hot on BMS as well. 

Opening day box office 

The Shah Rukh Khan movie is expected to open at Rs 60 crores to 70 crores on Day 1. 

Weekend graph

Jawan might begin on a high note but it might see an overall downward trend by the weekend. 

Jawan box office 

It is because of the ongoing Asia Cup 

Sunday business to be affected? 

Sunday is crucial for Jawan to close the weekend on a high note. But the business might be affected due to the India vs Pakistan match.

India vs Pakistan 

Indian cricketers will face their arch-rivals on the field on Sunday which is 10th September 2023. 

The number game 

It's safe to say that Jawan's opening-day collections will not be affected by the match.  

Cricket or Movie? 

Usually, Sunday evenings see a drop in multiplexes. But a 50-over match has less craze than a 20-over match. 

50-50 

So, let's see what the audience picks, Jawan or India-vs-Pakistan match. 

