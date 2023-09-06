Jawan box office collection: Film to open big but a downfall on opening weekend expected?

Jawan weekend box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara new movie business might be affected for a major reason.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
Tomorrow Shah Rukh Khan movie will release in cinema halls. Yeah, finally.
Jawan was earlier scheduled to release in June. However, due to post-production work, the movie got postponed.
Jawan has a huge buzz online and also offline. It is buzzing hot on BMS as well.
The Shah Rukh Khan movie is expected to open at Rs 60 crores to 70 crores on Day 1.
Jawan might begin on a high note but it might see an overall downward trend by the weekend.
It is because of the ongoing Asia Cup
Sunday is crucial for Jawan to close the weekend on a high note. But the business might be affected due to the India vs Pakistan match.
Indian cricketers will face their arch-rivals on the field on Sunday which is 10th September 2023.
It's safe to say that Jawan's opening-day collections will not be affected by the match.
Usually, Sunday evenings see a drop in multiplexes. But a 50-over match has less craze than a 20-over match.
So, let's see what the audience picks, Jawan or India-vs-Pakistan match.
