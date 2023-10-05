Jawan box office collection is still behind these Indian films

Aamir Khan's Dangal, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, Ram Charan-Jr. NTR's RRR and more films that earned well than Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, Jawan released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is the highest-grossing Hindi film that managed to earn Rs 614 crores on the day 28.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, and Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati in main roles. Deepika Padukone made a cameo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film reportedly earned Rs. 1099 crores gross.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's film Dangal reportedly earned Rs. 1968.03-2,023.81 crores gross.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash's thriller drama film managed to earn Rs. 1200-1250 crore gross reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film managed to reportedly earn Rs. 1316.3 crores gross.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' film managed to earn Rs. 1810.5 gross reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
