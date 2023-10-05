Jawan box office collection is still behind these Indian films

Aamir Khan's Dangal, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, Ram Charan-Jr. NTR's RRR and more films that earned well than Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Jawan is a blockbuster

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, Jawan released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language.

Jawan BO collection

The film is the highest-grossing Hindi film that managed to earn Rs 614 crores on the day 28.

Jawan actors

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, and Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati in main roles. Deepika Padukone made a cameo.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film reportedly earned Rs. 1099 crores gross.

Dangal

Aamir Khan's film Dangal reportedly earned Rs. 1968.03-2,023.81 crores gross.

KGF: Chapter 2

Yash's thriller drama film managed to earn Rs. 1200-1250 crore gross reportedly.

RRR

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film managed to reportedly earn Rs. 1316.3 crores gross.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' film managed to earn Rs. 1810.5 gross reportedly.

