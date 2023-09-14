Jawan Box Office Collection Overseas: Shah Rukh Khan film a rage in the UAE, beats Baahubali 2, Fast and Furious 7, The Nun and more

Jawan Box Office Collection Overseas: Shah Rukh Khan film supersedes Baahubali 2, The Nun, The Equalizer 3 in the first weekend overseas collection

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Jawan UAE Box Office

Jawan has made USD 356K in its first weekend in the UAE

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan beats The Equalizer 3

Jawan has beaten The Equalizer 3 in the Middle East

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan overtakes The Nun 2

The horror franchise could not sustain in front of Shah Rukh Khan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan beats Baahubali 2

It beat the first weekend USD 346K collections of SS Rajamouli blockbuster Baahubali 2

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan races past Fast & Furious7

The Vin Diesel, Paul Walker movie had made USD 338K in its first weekend

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan ahead of Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan made USD 374K vis-a-vis Jawan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan way ahead of KGF 2

Jawan has also beaten the Kannada global blockbuster KGF 2

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan ahead of Jawan

In domestic, the first week of Pathaan is more than Jawan by a crore

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan on a roll

In 7 days, it has made Rs 665 crores as GBOC which is staggering

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

King Khan dominance

Shah Rukh Khan is ruling in nations like Germany, Singapore, Australia as well with Jawan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rekha stuns in ivory and gold at GlobalSpa Awards; proves DIVAs are eternal 

 

 Find Out More