Jawan Box Office Collection Overseas: Shah Rukh Khan film a rage in the UAE, beats Baahubali 2, Fast and Furious 7, The Nun and more

Jawan Box Office Collection Overseas: Shah Rukh Khan film supersedes Baahubali 2, The Nun, The Equalizer 3 in the first weekend overseas collectionSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Jawan has made USD 356K in its first weekend in the UAESource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has beaten The Equalizer 3 in the Middle EastSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The horror franchise could not sustain in front of Shah Rukh KhanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It beat the first weekend USD 346K collections of SS Rajamouli blockbuster Baahubali 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Vin Diesel, Paul Walker movie had made USD 338K in its first weekendSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan made USD 374K vis-a-vis JawanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has also beaten the Kannada global blockbuster KGF 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In domestic, the first week of Pathaan is more than Jawan by a croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In 7 days, it has made Rs 665 crores as GBOC which is staggeringSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is ruling in nations like Germany, Singapore, Australia as well with JawanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!