Jawan box office collection: Records broken by Shah Rukh Khan starrer so far

Shah Rukh Khan's actioner Jawan has made record-breaking business within 6 days of its release.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Jawan

Jawan is ruling the box office across the world since its release on 7th September 2023.

Jawan broke several records

Shah Rukh Khan starrer has made record-breaking business within a few days of its release.

Jawan box office collection

The film has crossed Rs 600 crore in 6 days of theatrical run worldwide.

Highest opening film

Jawan became the highest opener of all time in India collecting Rs 75 crore on day 1.

Highest one-day collection

Jawan made a record of the highest one-day collection on 10th September with Rs 80 crore.

Highest collection on Saturday

Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner also holds the record of the highest collection on Saturday.

Worldwide opening day

Jawan is the second film to cross Rs 100 crore globally on opening day.

Rs 300 crore club

Atlee directorial became the first movie to collect Rs 300 crore in 4 days.

Fastest film to collect Rs 250 crore

Jawan is the fastest film to collect Rs 250 crore at the domestic box office.

Germany box office collection

Jawan becomes the first Indian film to top Germany box office on Monday.

