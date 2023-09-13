Jawan box office collection: Records broken by Shah Rukh Khan starrer so far

Shah Rukh Khan's actioner Jawan has made record-breaking business within 6 days of its release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Jawan is ruling the box office across the world since its release on 7th September 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan starrer has made record-breaking business within a few days of its release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has crossed Rs 600 crore in 6 days of theatrical run worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan became the highest opener of all time in India collecting Rs 75 crore on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan made a record of the highest one-day collection on 10th September with Rs 80 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner also holds the record of the highest collection on Saturday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is the second film to cross Rs 100 crore globally on opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee directorial became the first movie to collect Rs 300 crore in 4 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is the fastest film to collect Rs 250 crore at the domestic box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan becomes the first Indian film to top Germany box office on Monday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
