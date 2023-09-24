Jawan box office collection records so far from day 1 to Day 17

Take a look at the records shattered by Jawan so far

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Jawan records

Jawan has been setting new records one at a time since its release on 7th September.

Highest opening collection

Jawan opened up with a record-breaking business collecting Rs 75 crore on day 1 becoming the highest opening Hindi film. It also became the second film to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide on opening day.

Highest one-day collection

The action entertainer made the highest one-day collection record on 1st Sunday with Rs 80 crore.

Fastest-earning Hindi film

Jawan became the fastest film to cross Rs 200, to 600 crore mark.

Biggest ever first-week collection

Jawan collected Rs 369 crore within 7 days of its release.

Atlee’s highest-grossing film

Jawan is also Atlee’s highest-grossing film in his career so far.

Germany’s box office collection

Jawan becomes the first Indian film to top Germany’s box office collection.

Jawan beats Gadar 2

Jawan overtook Gadar 2’s domestic box office collection as the Sunny Deol starrer has earned Rs 522 crore and Shah Rukh Khan’s film has made Rs 546 crore.

Australian box office collection

Jawan became the third highest-grossing Indian film at the Australian box office after Pathaan and Baahubali 2.

Jawan beats Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan beats Pathaan's lifetime record of Rs 543 crore in just 17 days by collecting Rs 546 crore in India.

