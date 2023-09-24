Jawan box office collection records so far from day 1 to Day 17

Take a look at the records shattered by Jawan so farSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
Jawan has been setting new records one at a time since its release on 7th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan opened up with a record-breaking business collecting Rs 75 crore on day 1 becoming the highest opening Hindi film. It also became the second film to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide on opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action entertainer made the highest one-day collection record on 1st Sunday with Rs 80 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan became the fastest film to cross Rs 200, to 600 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan collected Rs 369 crore within 7 days of its release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is also Atlee’s highest-grossing film in his career so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan becomes the first Indian film to top Germany’s box office collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan overtook Gadar 2’s domestic box office collection as the Sunny Deol starrer has earned Rs 522 crore and Shah Rukh Khan’s film has made Rs 546 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan became the third highest-grossing Indian film at the Australian box office after Pathaan and Baahubali 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan beats Pathaan's lifetime record of Rs 543 crore in just 17 days by collecting Rs 546 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
