Jawan box office collection records till day 3, film poised to cross Rs 500 crore by this day?

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan starrer is smashing records one after the other.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

Jawan rules

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan has set the box office on fire.

Breaking records

The film directed by Atlee is breaking records since day one.

Opening day record

On the first day itself, Jawan made record breaking business. It became the highest first day grosser ever as it made approximately Rs 75 crore.

Worldwide record - Day 1

Jawan also entered the list of films that surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark on first day with its worldwide collection.

Jawan BO - Day 2

On the second day, the film made approximately Rs 50 crore at the Indian box office.

Record breaking worldwide collection

Shah Rukh Khan's film broke another record as it crossed the Rs 200 crore mark on its second day itself.

Jawan BO - Day 3

As per the official numbers, the Hindi version of Jawan made Rs 68.72 crore alone.

Highest Single Day Collection Ever

Given the collection, it became the highest single day grosser in the history of Hindi cinema.

Jawan Worldwide Collection - Day 3

By the end of day 3, Jawan's worldwide collection stands at Rs 384.69 crore.

Jawan day 4 early estimates

Given that day 4 is a Sunday, Jawan is expected to witness even bigger numbers.

Will it hits Rs 500 crore?

As Jawan is doing phenomenally well at the box office, it won't come as a surprise if Jawan touches Rs 500 crore mark on its first Monday.

SRK is the OG King

With the success of Jawan, it has been proven that Shah Rukh Khan is the OG King of Bollywood.

