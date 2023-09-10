Jawan box office collection records till day 3, film poised to cross Rs 500 crore by this day?

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan starrer is smashing records one after the other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan has set the box office on fire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film directed by Atlee is breaking records since day one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the first day itself, Jawan made record breaking business. It became the highest first day grosser ever as it made approximately Rs 75 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan also entered the list of films that surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark on first day with its worldwide collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the second day, the film made approximately Rs 50 crore at the Indian box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's film broke another record as it crossed the Rs 200 crore mark on its second day itself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the official numbers, the Hindi version of Jawan made Rs 68.72 crore alone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Given the collection, it became the highest single day grosser in the history of Hindi cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
By the end of day 3, Jawan's worldwide collection stands at Rs 384.69 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Given that day 4 is a Sunday, Jawan is expected to witness even bigger numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Jawan is doing phenomenally well at the box office, it won't come as a surprise if Jawan touches Rs 500 crore mark on its first Monday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With the success of Jawan, it has been proven that Shah Rukh Khan is the OG King of Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
