Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan beats Pathaan lifetime record in just 17 days

Jawan has completed 17 days of theatrical run and continues to set new records.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Jawan success

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is dominating box office collection.

Jawan beats Pathaan

Atlee directorial is making records one at a time and now the film beats Pathaan’s lifetime record.

Shah Rukh Khan conquers himself

Shah Rukh Khan has surpassed his own record of Pathaan’s lifetime collection.

Jawan box office collection day 17

The action extravaganza has reportedly collected Rs 13 crore on day 17.

Jawan domestic box office collection

Third Saturday’s collection adds to the total making it Rs 546 crore in India.

Jawan defeats Pathaan by few crores

Jawan’s domestic box office collection is Rs 3 crore ahead of Pathaan’s lifetime collection in India.

Pathan lifetime domestic collection

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan made a business of Rs 543 crore in the domestic market.

Jawan setting records

Jawan opened up with record breaking number becoming highest opener collecting Rs 75 crore on day 1.

Jawan worldwide box office collection

As per the last recorded official worldwide collection Jawan earned Rs 953.97 crore.

Jawan is unconquerable

Jawan fever is high as the box office collection sees no sign of slowing down.

