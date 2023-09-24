Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan beats Pathaan lifetime record in just 17 days

Jawan has completed 17 days of theatrical run and continues to set new records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is dominating box office collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee directorial is making records one at a time and now the film beats Pathaan’s lifetime record.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has surpassed his own record of Pathaan’s lifetime collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action extravaganza has reportedly collected Rs 13 crore on day 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Third Saturday’s collection adds to the total making it Rs 546 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan’s domestic box office collection is Rs 3 crore ahead of Pathaan’s lifetime collection in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan made a business of Rs 543 crore in the domestic market.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan opened up with record breaking number becoming highest opener collecting Rs 75 crore on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the last recorded official worldwide collection Jawan earned Rs 953.97 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan fever is high as the box office collection sees no sign of slowing down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
